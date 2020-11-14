Pharmaceutical maker Pfizer says most of it will come through Kenosha County early next month when it starts distributing the vaccine. Continued protection: The world welcomed the news that the corona virus in Wisconsin is ready to be released this week from Pfizer’s Govt-19 vaccine. “The cavalry is coming here. Vaccines will have a huge positive impact,” said Dr. Anthony Fucci. As one of the two U.S. distribution sites for the Pfizer vaccine, Wisn12 News is aware that the village of Pleasant Prairie will play a key role when that process begins. Nathan Thiel, Village Administrator, said the company has been there for more than a decade, announcing drug distribution companies. “We had to work with the building permit. We had to make sure the building was ready and ready to handle the vaccine,” Thiel said. A Pfizer spokesman told WISN 12: “We are currently hiring additional staff and installing (replacing) the equipment needed for this facility.” The company said it would add about 150 employees. Pfizer officials did not say exactly how or if that distribution would come out in Pleasant Prayer. Village officials have two facilities at the company for WISN 12 news. Much of the vaccine distribution will take place at Pfizer’s main site in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The company said its pleasant Prairie location will be used for vaccine storage and to move additional doses. “The Pleasant Prairie distribution platform plays a key role in distributing the vaccine to the American people.” “We are delighted to be part of a solution to a national epidemic,” Thiel said. To allow the vaccine to be stored at minus -94 degrees Fahrenheit, there will be an area fitted with a deep freezer at the Pleasant Prairie site. Pfizer expects the facility to distribute 1 to 2 million doses of the vaccine per week in December, according to WISN 12. About 5 million in the spring. Sign up for Corona virus email alerts from WISN Receive news alerts with the WISN 12 app. Follow us: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Web light

Pharmaceutical maker Pfizer says most of it will come through Kenosha County early next month when it starts distributing the vaccine. Continuing protection: Corona virus in Wisconsin The world welcomed the news this week that Pfizer's Govt-19 vaccine is almost ready to be released. "The cavalry is coming here. Vaccines will have a huge positive impact," Dr. Anthony Fucci said. When that process begins, WISN 12 News learns that the village of Pleasant Prairie will play a key role as one of the two U.S. distribution sites for the Pfizer vaccine. Village Administrator Nathan Thiel said the pharmaceutical company has reached out to distribution centers that the company has owned for more than a decade. "We had to work with the building permit. We had to make sure the building was ready and ready to handle the vaccine," Thiel said. A Pfizer spokesman told WISN 12: "We are currently hiring additional staff and installing (modifying) and installing the necessary equipment." The company said it would add about 150 employees. Pfizer officials did not say how or where the distribution would end in Pleasant Prayer. Village officials have two facilities at the company for WISN 12 news. Much of the vaccine distribution will take place at Pfizer's main site in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The company said its pleasant Prairie location will be used to store the vaccine and move the extra dose, adding that "the pleasant Prairie distribution site plays an important role in distributing the vaccine to the American people." READ Delta Air Strains to furlough almost 2,000 pilots in Oct "We are excited and happy to be a part of the solution to a national epidemic," Thiel said. To allow the vaccine to be stored at minus -94 degrees Fahrenheit, there will be a designated area fitted with a deep freezer at the Pleasant Prairie site. Pfizer expects the facility to distribute 1 to 2 million doses of vaccines per week in December and about 5 million in the spring, according to WISN 12 News.

