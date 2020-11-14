Country star Doug Superna dies of stage IV cancer

Facebook

The singer of ‘I Don’t Call Him Daddy’ has died at his home in Texas at the age of 60 following a battle with stage IV cancer that has spread to his brain and spine.

The sad news was posted on the Facebook account of the “I Don’t Call Him Daddy” star on Friday (November 13, 20) when he passed away “quietly” at his home in Texas.

Superna debuted in 1993 with her debut album “Red and Rio Grande“, And” Reno “and” I Don’t Call Him Daddy “with the title track, which topped the US charts.

He has released three more albums – “Deep thoughts from a shallow mind“,”You Still Got Me“, And”Fatin Renegade“, He hit the charts with the songs” What Will You Do Up About About Me “and” Not In Hours In The Night “.

Last year (19) he was diagnosed with stage IV cancer in both his bladder and lungs and the cancer spread to his brain and spine.

Last year, his team set up a GoFundMe page and raised more than 000 8,000 to help with his treatment costs. “We would like to thank both of our friends and the wonderful fan base for the many prayers that touched my heart during this difficult time,” they said.

Following the passage of the Supernove, Oak Ridge Boys “Doug Supernav has gone home … rest is easy,” he tweeted.

“I am sad today for the loss of my friend Doug Superna. He went to be with Jesus this morning,” the country star wrote. Duck Stone. “Sissy, Jade and I will be here for you. Whatever you want! It hurts.”