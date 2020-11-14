Home Economy Bakery Chain Grex to permanently ax 820 jobs due to Govt-19 epidemic

Nov 14, 2020 0 Comments
Britain’s largest bakery chain has announced plans to cut 820 jobs due to the current outbreak.

Greggs said hundreds of characters will be cut in the coming weeks as High Street continues to be attacked Corona virus Crisis.

Greeks boss Roger Whiteside warned of job cuts in September, just months after business reopened from the initial lockdown.

Employees were asked to reduce contract hours to help reduce job losses, however this week, 820 employees were put on consultation.

This comes as daily sales are 70% lower than normal levels.

Grex spokesman Mirror Money stores were not affected by the announcement, and the company is in talks to open 20 new branches by Christmas.

Grex employs 25,000 people and has more than 2,000 stores across the UK.

The cuts equate to 3% of the company’s total workforce.

The company is one of many high street chains fighting in the hands of epidemics

The latest cuts come a day after the standard chain W.H. Smith has unveiled plans to permanently close 25 stores across the UK.

The company said it was in talks to close several small retail outlets in a move that could put about 200 jobs at risk.

This comes after employers reported a $ 280 million loss caused by the epidemic.

The Greeks have reopened a small number of stores as they take new security measures, which could lead to a return to UK business.
It is understood that stores will not be affected by the decision

About 240 of WH Smith’s 400 travel stores are still traded as ‘essential’ retailers.

CEO Carl Cowling said: “Since March, we have been hit hard by the epidemic.

“We expect a significant drop in passenger numbers as a result of travel restrictions as most of our shops at airports and train stations are temporarily closed.”

The company, which had more than 14,000 employees in 2019, selected 1,500 jobs in August, mostly in the travel segment.

“I regret that this will have an impact on a significant number of colleagues, and their roles will be affected by these necessary actions, and we will do everything we can to support them at this challenging time,” Cowling said at the time.

