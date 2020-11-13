PS5 suffering from download sequence error

The PS5 suffers from a bug that causes games and applications to be stuck in a “download queue” or error state, with only the current bug fix to reset the factory console. Error – IGN staff affected by at least three members, several reports emerge – appear when a product is first downloaded. The error can then take two forms, listing the game / app as sorted for download or encountering a download error. Both will prompt you to check the download menu and then nothing will show.

As a result, your game gets stuck – it can’t be downloaded, it can’t be canceled and re-downloaded. In all cases among the IGN staff, the PS5 library will show you that you have the game / app, but checking the PS5 store will tell you no and ask you to buy it. Call of Duty: There have been numerous reports focusing on the bug that attacked the PS5 version of Black Ops Cold War (as the PS4 version is downloaded by default). Two IGN employees, myself included, have had trouble with that game. Another IGN employee encountered a problem while trying to download Godfolk, and we see an error Souls of monsters, Spider-Man: Restructured, Chakbai: A great achievement, And this Disney + app. So far, the bug only affects games or apps that have a specific PS5 version.

Activation recommends a factory reset for those who are concerned about a problem related to the Call of Duty, which solved the problem for an IGN employee. Other users have reported a factory reset issue. Many people will hate to wipe their console and re-download their games, but at the time of writing no other solution has yet been found.

Sony has not yet commented on the matter – we have contacted the company to comment.

Joe Screbles is the news executive editor of IGN. Follow him Twitter. Do we have a tip? Want to discuss a possible story? Email [email protected]