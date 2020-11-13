Donald Trump attacks Fox news: ‘They forgot the golden duck’ | American News

Donald Trump has unleashed condemnatory tweets Fox News, Accusing the network of forgetting “what made them successful and what they got”.

“They forgot the Golden Goose,” Trump wrote in a tweet Thursday afternoon:

Donald J. Trump

(@realDonaldTrump) .OxFoxNews Daytime ratings have completely collapsed. Weekend daylight is even worse. It’s so sad to see this happen, but they have forgotten what made them successful, what got them there. They forgot the Golden Goose. The biggest difference between the 2016 election and 2020 OxFoxNews!



The theft came after the president, who refused to concede his election defeat to Democratic nominee Joe Biden, retweeted a number of comments from supporters, suggesting that many of them relied on the right-wing cable channel and the Newsmax website.

Late Thursday, Newsmax.com’s best story “Sen. Ted Cruz to Newsmax TV: ‘Media should not determine presidency’.

In Trump’s retweet, one user, “Appalachian Christian,” said: “You’re left Fox 4 Newsmax XXX.”

Fox was one of the first news organizations to invite the state of Arizona for Python, and has warned its readers that claims about Trump’s victory are false.

Monday night, Fox host Neil Gauto Stay away from the campaign event When hosted by White House Press Secretary Kaylee McNani at the Republican National Committee headquarters, McNani said Trump’s campaign team should “count every legal vote.”

“Ah, ah, ah – I think we need to be very clear. She, on the other hand, accuses him of welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting. If she does not have further details to support it, I will not continue to show it to you, ”said Guo from the studio.

Trump said Monday that there was no evidence that the network’s “ratings had completely collapsed.”

Trump’s embrace of Newsmax has raised estimates, with viewers jumping from an average of 65,000 before the election 800,000 visitors According to Nielsen data quoted in the New York Times, the Newsmax app is the fourth most popular in the Apple App Store on Thursday.

However, later Thursday, Trump tweeted his praise Two Fox hosts, Both longtime Trump loyalists talk about the “must see” part of commentator Sean Hannitty and the “confirming and powerful part” of Lou Tops, the Fox Business Network presenter.

Trump has not released any public appearances since Biden’s victory on Saturday, but continues to tweet.