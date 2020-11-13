Amber Heart counters ‘Aquaman 2’ retest petition with return confirmation

Warner Bros. Pictures

After removing his former Johnny Depp from ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’, more than a million people have signed an online petition urging Warner Bros. bosses to replace Mena Defect.

AceShowbiz –

Amber Heart He has confirmed that Mera will reconsider his role.Son of the Ocean“Continuation, despite fan appeal to reconsider an episode.

More than a million people have signed on to urge Warner Bros. bosses to replace Amber after she recently threatened her ex-husband Johnny Depp From his role in the recent “Fantastic Beasts” movie following the loss of the defamation lawsuit against The Sun newspaper editors, he was called a “wife beater” in a story.

New change.Aquaman2Thursday (November 12) morning crossed one million signatures, but Hart insists she’s not going anywhere and tells Entertainment Weekly that she’s ready to return to the Marvel owner.

“I’m very excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that ‘Aquaman’ has bought and it’s so exciting for ‘Aquaman’ and Mera, which means we’ll be back,” he said. “I’m so excited to film it.”

“Payment rumors and money-making campaigns on social media really do not command because there is no basis (publishing the results). Only the fans actually performed ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Aquaman 2’.

Meanwhile, the actress is facing her former defamation lawsuit after suggesting she abused herself in a 2019 Washington Post article.

Depp insists he never abused his ex, denying all allegations against him. He plans to appeal against a UK court ruling in his defamation case.