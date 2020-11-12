USMNT vs. Wales: How to View / Rows / Match Book

After a long hiatus due to the corona virus infection, international football is back to full effect. The United States The men’s national team has gathered in Europe for a pair of friendships. The first is against the hosts Wales At the Liberty Stadium in Swansea City.

Manager Greg Berholder called in a strongman Team with 24 players Mainly Europe-based talents. There are so many awesome names out there that fans are screaming to see them play along Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Sergino Test and John Brooks lead. Mandatory newcomers included Johnny Cardoso, Younis Musa, Sebastian Soto, Conrad de la Fuente, Nicolas Giocchini, and Giovanni Raina, all of whom will make their debuts at some point in the next two tournaments.

America will be Without Star player Christian Pulisik. The Chelsea The attacker left the camp A thigh injury, A continuing issue this year. Striker Josh Sergeant was also not included in the list. Werter Bremen Did not want to grant his release due to isolation in Germany.

This friendship marks the opportunity for the team to come together and create an identity before the start of 2022 World Cup Qualification. “I like to see that we are very aggressive on the defensive side of the ball,” Berholder said Said USSoccer.com. “We have enough speed to play in high order, we want our team to be very compact when we are pressed. I think we have to attack very aggressively, come behind the opponent and put them on the heels … it’s them off the field, playing together and being comfortable with each other. . ”

Wales prepare for the final two matches of the UEFA Nations League against Ireland (November 15)Th) And Finland (November 18)Th). Interim manager Rob Page tops the list of 27 players with remarkable talent Such as Gareth Bale, Ben Davis and Tom Lawrence. The Dragons Currently ranked 20thTh Has qualified for the European Championships to be held in the world and next summer.

How to see

Advertised kick-off time: 2:45 pm East, 11:45 am Pacific

Location: Liberty Stadium – Swansea, Wales

Available TV: Fox Sports 1 (English), TUDN (Spanish), Unimus (Spanish)

Available Streaming: Fox Sports GO (App / Website), TUDN (App / Website), Univision NOW (App / Website), fuboTV (free trial)

What to see

