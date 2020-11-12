The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to remain in space starting this year

A few days after NASA confirmed that SpaceX is on track for a Crew Dragon launch on November 14th and a Cargo Dragon 2 launch from December 2nd, a company executive says the post-pin release is a sign of things to come.

The first semi-operational Dragon spacecraft flew in December 2010, a decade ago, and about 18 months later, with the vehicle’s second orbital mission, became the first private company to launch the first spacecraft in SpaceX history with the International Space Station (ISS). Four months later, Cargo Dragon successfully joins ISS for the second time as part of SpaceX’s first NASA Commercial Restoration Services Mission (CRS-1), beginning to arrive as an extraordinarily successful series of 19 operational space station restoration runs. A total of less than 45 metric tons (, 000 100,000 LP) is supplied.

SpaceX, which effectively retired the first-generation Dragon spacecraft, completed its NASA CRS1 deal in April 2020. Within two months, the crew dragon – the upgraded ‘Dragon 2’ spacecraft – had thrown out its second orbital mission and astronaut launch launch, with its flawless completion SpaceX The first private company in history was certified astronauts to fly by a national space agency. Now, for more than two weeks, SpaceX has been trying to launch its first operational astronaut. And The first launch of an upgraded Cargo Dragon spacecraft under the new NASA CRS2 cargo deal.

The Crew Dragon Capsule C207 is set to launch on November 8, SpaceX’s Functional Astronaut launch. (SpaceX)

SpaceX’s first upgraded cargo dragon spacecraft has been sent to Florida ahead of the first orbital assembly of two SpaceX spacecraft. (SpaceX)

Speaking at a press conference on November 10, Crew focused on Dragon’s immediate action release launch, and SpaceX executive Benji Reid – taking the position of well – earned confidence – revealed some interesting details about what to expect from Dragon moving forward.

“Over the next 15 months, we will fly seven crew and cargo dragon passengers for NASA, starting with Crew-1 and having a continuous presence of SpaceX dragons in orbit. Starting with the cargo mission CRS-21, each time we launch a dragon, Two dragons will be in space – simultaneously – for a long time. In fact, we’re able to recoup America’s capability for full launch services and we are very proud to be a part of it. ”

Benji Reid, SpaceX – November 10, 2020

In short, there is SpaceX Seven Dragon is scheduled for between November 2020 and January 2022, requiring an average of one Dragon mission every two or more months. To do just that, SpaceX begins to explore reuse again, using both the Crew and Cargo Dragons again. And Falcon 9 boosters worked on launching them. The first of those reusables is scheduled for March 2021, in which four astronauts will be sent to the International Space Station on a plane-proven booster, inside the aircraft’s proven orbital spacecraft.

In the meantime, thanks to NASA’s plans to expand the Cargo Dragon 2 spacecraft, which has not spent time in orbit at ISS, and to expand Crew Dragon’s missions by an average of two to six months a year, it will soon be able to maintain a continuous presence in SpaceX space. (Leo) also means running, SpaceX launches a cargo dragon reuse every time.

Russia’s national space agency, Roscosmos, is the only company that can claim similar capability – now serving as the only bridge between Earth and ISS, and after nearly a decade using several Soyuz crews and the advanced cargo spacecraft into orbit simultaneously. . If SpaceX’s Crew-1 Crew Dragon and CRS-21 cargo dragon launches are successful, the private American company will become the backbone of U.S. space travel, reaffirming the country’s position as a single space power.