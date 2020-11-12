Canolo Alvarez to face Callum Smith, DAZN can still carry the fight

Canelo Alvarez sweepstakes could be over quickly, and there’s a lot going on in the bout that fans love for the Mexican superstar.

ESPN’s Salvador Rodriguez has announced that Alvarez will face Smith in Texas in December. There were earlier speculations that Caleb might get a call to the plant, the name of Billy Joe Sanders was also brought back, but it seems to be Smith.

The date will be December 18, 19, or 20 – it’s Friday to Sunday – and the location will be in Texas, AT&T Stadium in Arlington or Alamotom in San Antonio.

Alvarez recently split with Golden Boy and DAZN, but that doesn’t make sense DAZN They will not carry on this fight as Rodriguez says. Smith is a matchroom boxer, definitely working matchroom with DAZN. Canolo seems to be working as a free agent, his own advertiser, and there is nothing to stop him from continuing to work as a broadcasting partner with DAZN, or if he has someone he wants to fight with Golden Boy in the future.

Photo by Alex Livesey / Getty Images

Canelo (53-1-2, 36Co) won the WBA’s second “World” title in December 2018 for 168 pounds, actually beating Rocky Fielding in Canelo’s DAZN debut. He then battled 160 and 175, but his focus went on to 168, and Smith (27-0, 19 Go) is still seen as the best dog in that category, despite winning the questionable decision against John Ryder in November. 2019, it was Smith’s last fight.

The 30-year-old Smith holds the WBA’s accredited “Super World” title at 168 and is also the Ring magazine champion, which is worth it. Recognized as the world’s No. 1 fighter at 8 168, Canello will be fighting. Despite the questions about Smith, the other big names in the category are not like they did anything to create a strong case for the place.

All of this is shaky though, and it looks like we’re going to have a great weekend in mid-December. On one of the Friday-Sunday dates we will have Canelo-Smith, who will be returning to DAZN the same weekend as Janet Kolovkin, and now the Golden Boy hopes to put on a redesigned Ryan Garcia-Luke Campbell fight that weekend as well. It will be in DAZN. If you work with DAZN Canelo and advance this fight, it will be a great weekend for the streaming service after a few weeks gone by globally.