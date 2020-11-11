Corona virus news: UK | UK | News

Health Secretary Matt Hancock recently praised the news that Pfizer’s vaccine is 90 percent effective in boosting immunity to the corona virus. Both Oxford and Pfizer’s candidates are in the third phase of clinical trials, and they are expected to be released to the most vulnerable groups by the end of this year. A total of 1,237,198 cases and 49,861 deaths were reported in the UK as of Tuesday.

The Telegraph reports that the cost of releasing the Pfizer vaccine will be at least ten times higher than that of Oxford. Two doses of American and German jabin for Americans. Costs 29.47, UK buys 40 million dose. The Oxford vaccine costs 23 2.23 per dose for EU citizens, with the UK buying 100 million. The government has not released details on how much the Pfizer vaccine will cost the UK. Read more: Govt Vaccine: First Volunteers Describe Pfizer Jabin Side Effects – Expectation

Another blow to the Pfizer vaccine is that recipients need two jabs at three-week intervals.

Dr. Jonathan Stoy, chairman of the team at the Retrovirus-Host Interactions Laboratory at the Francis Creek Institute in London, told The Telegraph: “One can anticipate at least two flaws. Pfizer vaccine, we think it works as we currently think. “First, two injections are required for full performance, three to four weeks apart. Second, it should be stored at -80 degrees before use.

“Both properties severely complicate the delivery of the vaccine.”

Mr Hancock, of the House of Commons, said the Pfizer vaccine would be ready for use by December.

The health secretary asked the NHS to “be prepared” to release levels of care for homeowners and those over 65.

Mr Hancock later said: “The honest truth of this question is that we do not know what rate people should get vaccinated to prevent infection.

“The reason we do not know is that you can verify the impact of the vaccine on a person’s protection in a clinical trial … What you can not verify is the impact on the spread of the disease by those individuals, because you have a significant proportion of the population, a significant portion of the population, who need to be vaccinated to understand it.”