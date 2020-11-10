Ken Spears is dead: Scooby-Doo, where are you! The co-creator died at the age of 82

Ken Spears has died at the age of 82.

Scooby-Doo, where are you! The co-creator of the cartoons, Louie, died Friday of physical dementia-related complications, his son Kevin Spears said.

“Ken will always be remembered for his knowledge, storytelling, loyalty to family and his strong work ethic,” said the writer’s son. Variety In a statement.

“Ken has not only made a lasting impression on his family, but has touched the lives of many as the co-creator of ‘Scooby-Doo’. Ken has been a role model for us throughout his life and he will continue to live in our hearts.”

Ken has previously spoken about the fact that he did not expect Scooby Doo to achieve such success Told ScoobyAddicts.com It said “it will not last, but one season, less than 38 years.”





Ken is three months after the death of his Scooby-Doo colleague Joe Ruby.

In late August, Joe died of natural causes in the village of Westlake, California Deadline.

The cartoon series Famous Men was screened in 1969, and it follows the great Dane Scooby-Doo in helping solve the mysteries with Shaggy, Velma, Daphne and Fred.









The cartoon aired on CBS until 1976, after which it underwent several relaunches, film adaptations and spinoffs.

Ken and Ruby started Ruby-Spears Productions, which produced Alvin and the Chipmunks, Mr. D, Superman and Thunder Barbarian.

