Rita Ora and Doja Cat serve at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

MTV EMAs include Little Mix, Jungflat, Madison Beer, Zara Larson, Alicia Keys and Sam Smith, along with ‘Hot Right Now’ singer and ‘Say So’ hitmaker.

AceShowbiz – Celebrities shine the red carpet at the pre-recorded 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards. Rita Ora And Doja cat Amidst the ongoing corona virus epidemic, it has enjoyed star-studded music awards filmed from various locations around the world.

“Hot Right Now” star Rita Ora shone with her long legs in a long yellow chiffon mini dress. The 29-year-old British singer / songwriter paired her vibrant outfit with bright black heels and a classic black look.

<br />

“Say Cho” hitmaker Doja Kate wore black high-waisted shorts and a bra top under her watch ensemble. The 25-year-old artist from Los Angeles completed her look with long gloves and shoes with high purple shocks and black dots on the thigh.

Added colors to the event Perry Edwards The man who rocked the blue tuxedo pants, Le-Anne Pinnacle Looks gorgeous with giant puffy sleeves in an orange mini dress, and Jade Darwal He was wearing a pink long sleeve shirt.

<br />

The trio, who served as hosts for the event, turned out to be the most dramatic groups by showing off her splits in the back black and white body, with Edwards opting for a black tuxedo style body with a deep V neckline and blue. Tail, and LPD with a long sleeve.

<br />

Jungplat Posed for the camera in a leopard-print straight jacket, Madison Beer She wore a brown mini dress with curves, paired with shoes that were high above her thighs. Zara Larson She showed side pussy as she slipped into a thin mini dress, Alicia Keys Wearing an oversized leather jacket Sam Smith Seemingly casual in denim.

<br />

The MTV Europe Music Awards were first presented by four members Little Mix, But Jesse Nelson The kick was forced to pull out due to an unknown illness.

The event will feature performances by the likes of Doja Gate, David Quetta, மாலுமா, Sam Smith, Jungplatt, Zara Larson, Carol G., Toby, Alicia Keys, Jack Harlow, And Tate McGray.

Meanwhile, B.D.S. Pepe Rexha, Anne Marie, Winnie Harlow, Great Sean, Lewis Hamilton, DJ Khalid, Barbara Paulwin Is expected to appear.