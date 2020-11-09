Live Boris Johnson Speech Updates as Prime Minister Govt-19 hosts Lockdown press conference

The corona virus vaccine was detected ‘over 90%’

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced that its test is more than 90 percent effective in preventing the Govt vaccine.

The UK has now ordered a 30 million dose of the vaccine, which is now believed to be available soon.

Announcing the results of the third phase of clinical research, Dr. Albert Burr, President and CEO of Pfizer, said: “Today is a great day for science and humanity.

“The results of the first set of our Phase III Covit-19 vaccine test provide early evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent Covit-19.

“We are reaching this important milestone in our vaccine development program, with new records setting new infection rates, high-capacity hospitals and economies struggling to reopen, which the world desperately needs.

“With today’s news, we are a significant step towards providing much needed improvement to people around the world to put an end to this global health crisis.

“We look forward to sharing additional performance and safety data generated from thousands of participants in the coming weeks.

“I would like to thank the thousands of people who volunteered to participate in the clinical trial, our academic collaborators and researchers at the research sites, and our colleagues and collaborators around the world who are dedicating their time to this important endeavor.

“We could not have come this far without the tremendous commitment of everyone involved.”