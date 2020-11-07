Kamala Harris is the first woman Vice President of the United States

It is predicted that for the first time in American history a woman will be elected to the executive branch of the US government.

Kamala Harris, 56, is expected to become the next vice president after Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden won the US election.

Ms Harris will also be the second person to be elected president or vice president.

His place in history will be confirmed if the election is voted on by the college in December.

Since the creation of the office of President of the United States in 1789, 92 men have held the office of President or Vice President.

Of them, Barack Obama is the only one of color.

There was Mrs. Harris A senator from California since 2017.

He had an immediate impact on the American political scene, invariably questioning those who appointed Donald Trump’s cabinet during confirmation hearings.

Prior to that, Ms. Harris served as District Attorney for San Francisco and Attorney General for California.

Play or pause, M to disable, search left and right arrows, arrows up and down the block. Take a look Duration: 4 minutes 50 seconds 4 I am 50 S Ms Harris is going to be the vice president, so what will she really do in that role?

Charm for female VP candidates for the third time

Only twice before has it been one of the two largest parties in American politics Nominated a woman for vice president.

Geraldine Ferraro became the first woman to be nominated by a Democrat in 1984.

He ran with Walter Mondole against current President Ronald Reagan.

Although this is a historic moment for women in the United States, Democrats were crushed in the election.

Compared to the 525 Mr Reagan won, the Montel-Ferraro ticket received just 13 electoral college votes.

John McCain and Sarah Pauline ran for the Republican seat in the 2008 US presidential election. (Reuters: John Grace)

The second woman to be nominated for vice president in 2008 was Sarah Pauline, a supporter of Republican presidential hopeful John McCain.

The Republican pair were defeated by Democratic candidate Barack Obama and his ally Joe Biden.

His campaign was a disaster, an encouragement The TV movie should be made from it.

Although many women run for the presidency of Democrats and Republicans, Hillary Clinton is the only major party presidential candidate.

MS Clinton was widely expected to be elected US President in 2016, but was defeated by Mr Trump.

There are female presidential candidates from smaller parties.

Jill Stein was nominated for the Green Party in 2016 and received one percent of the popular vote.

This year, Libertarian Joe Jorgensen also received one percent of the vote.

Harris has a long history

Mrs. Harris He is no stranger to breaking new ground in American politics.

He was the first black person to serve as Attorney General in California.

She is also the second black woman to be elected to the U.S. Senate – the first Illinois Democrat, Carol Mosley Brown, to serve from 1993 to 1999.