Lindsay Graham won for the fourth time, beating Jaime Harrison in South Carolina

Senator Lindsay Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, faced the toughest challenge of her career on Tuesday, turning a Democrat backed by a record-breaking campaign money to win for the fourth time, the Associated Press reported.
This fall promised victory to Republicans who were forced to divert tens of thousands of dollars from key battlefields to a deeply conservative position in order to save Mr Graham. It also shattered Democrats’ hopes that the victory of their candidate, Jaime Harrison, would improve their chances of capturing a Senate majority.
Mr. Harrison, a black Democrat whose electoral campaign had electrified progressives across the country, would have been only the second African-American from the South elected in the Senate after the Reconstruction.
Eventually, however, the chairman of the influential judicial committee, Mr. Graham leaned heavily on his status in Washington. A few days before the election, he helped deliver a unique Conservative victory, Judge Amy Connie Barrett confirmed to the Supreme Court, using her most discriminatory fight in the Senate to elevate her campaign. He also benefited from a close relationship with President Trump, who took the state by storm on Tuesday.
A successful Mr. Tuesday night in Colombia. Graham declared: “For those who follow this race from a distance, I hope you got the message.” The message I’m got here: People want what I do, and I’m going to continue to do it.
He added, “When Lindsay Graham and Graham come to the team, the best has not yet come.”
65-year-old Mr. Graham has been a member of Washington since the 1990s, was first elected to the House, and is known as an efficient and effective political ambassador.
Mr. He avoided personalizing his fight against Harrison. Instead, he attacked his democratic opponent as a general liberal whose policy preferences regarding health care, spending and the judiciary did not coincide with a firm conservative government.
But the closest results are Mr. Graham said he has had significant success in the state since he last competed in 2014. Before he was re-elected this time, the senator undertook considerable political preparation, once setting aside a reputation as a contract moderator. Who called Trump a “racist-provoked, racist religious fanatic” to present himself as a conservative warrior standing to the right of the president. The change appeared to have paralyzed some moderate Republicans by the president, despite the failure of some of his staunch conservative supporters to agree.
Mr. Harrison tried to exploit those divisions, Mr. Graham is portrayed as a moral compromise politician who is willing to do whatever it takes to succeed. Flush with more than 86 million contributions – Mr. The record for a Senate race instigated by liberals outside the state that hates Graham – Mr. Harrison not only strengthened his own candidacy, but also blanketed the state with advertisements that raised the bill. Constitutional Party candidate Pletcho, Mr. He believed that the Conservative vote could be excluded from Graham.
That is not enough. Mr. Harrison could not find enough South Carolinians ready to vote for a Democrat.
“Tonight has slowed us down, but a new South will soon be here with leaders who reflect the community and serve the interests of all,” he said. Harrison said in a convocation speech Tuesday night. Mr. He urged Graham to develop his independent streak.
If he had the chance to do so, it certainly ended a few weeks after Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in mid-September. In 2018, Mr. Graham faces charges of sexual harassment The fire on Kavanagh turned him into a conservative rock star.
During this time, as chairman of the Judiciary Committee, he drew attention to the microphone and attention heaped on hearings on national television to present himself as an ally of conservative women and to remind party voters of the dangers. He can be said to be credible as a key force in securing a conservative majority in the court, which Republicans have long preferred.
Now, Mr. Graham will be in Washington for another six years. In the weeks leading up to Election Day, Mr. He hinted that Graham could try to regain his independent series if re-elected. Mr. With the energy of Trump’s defeat, he has a key role to play in determining his party’s path forward.