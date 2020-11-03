Honor Band 6 release date, price, features, design and what you need to know

The Honor Band 6 is here: Honor hid its new affordable fitness tracker at a launch event in China, where we found out all about the new device.

It is the successor to the super affordable and surprisingly feature Honor Band 5 from 2019, but the new band is making a big improvement to its predecessor in a few key ways.

We have listed everything you need to know about Honor Band 6, including how it looks and what you can do that you could not do with Band 5. While the biggest change is in terms of design, many changes beyond that are upgrades to features that were on older devices.

Since the release of the Honor Band 6 is a China-only event, we do not know how much it will cost to roll the fitness tracker globally, or even when it will happen – although we will make some educated guesses in those fields.

So read everything you need to know about Honor Band 6.

The first Honor Band 6 launch event is on November 3rd, but it was only released by China, so we expect to be following a global event soon with a global release date.

As for price, we are not sure about that, but Honor Band fitness monitors will always be affordable. To give you some context, the Honor Band 5 was launched at $ 36.99 / £ 29.99 (approximately AU $ 55) so we can see the new version retail or see a touch more.

We know that this device in China costs CN249, which translates to approximately $ 40 / £ 30 / AU $ 50, so it will be very affordable.

The price of the Honor Band 5 has dropped slightly since its launch, just like the prices of its predecessors – check them out below.

Honor Band 6 Design and Display

The formula of the Honor Band 6 ‘Fitness Tracker’ is not greatly shaken, most of them are thin straps with smaller screens, but it brings some improvements in the formula compared to its predecessors and competitors.

The display, for example, takes on the fullness of the band body, rather than being a small square with a button at the bottom, as in Band 5. It looks a lot like the Honor Watch ES in this regard, even with the power button on the bottom right edge.

Band 6 does not have a physical navigation button – you can control it by swiping or tapping the display instead. This means the screen will be bigger than before.

This display is 1.47 inches and uses AMOLED technology, so the colors should be crisp.

The straps are interchangeable, and you can buy replacement straps of different materials and colors if you wish.

Like many great fitness trackers, the Honor Band 6 straps look long with plenty of holes, they should be ideal for a variety of wrist sizes and as a result they should be more breathable.

We still do not know the actual dimensions of the Honor Band 6 or its straps, but it does not look very heavy – it may be about 20 grams – it looks a little thicker compared to its predecessor.

Honor Band 6 Exercise and Features

The basic features you would expect from such an exercise monitor are in the Honor Band 6 – step, sleep and heart rate monitor. We see improvements in these with every new Honor wearable, especially sleep monitoring, so we expect improvements in these areas.

A variety of exercises are also monitored, including running, cycling and walking. There are ten different methods, although not all of them are named, and they may be the usual suspects we see in most trackers like the one named above, probably with things like swimming and free training.

Heart rate monitoring is standard, so you can always check what your vital internal organ is doing; Honor watches typically have that feature, and another return is the Apple Watch-style functional rings, which count in colorful circles that easily follow your steps, active hours, and more.

There is also weather monitoring, music control and of course time telling.

As with most Honor wearables, having a Band 6 pair with the Huawei Health app on your smartphone allows you to view deeply collected statistics, including historical data on various things such as steps and sleep.

With regard to battery life, it is not stated, but Honor confirms the presence of fast magnetic charging, and states that the band should be used for two days if it is used for five minutes. This suggests that overall battery life will be more enjoyable, or at least the charging speed will be higher.