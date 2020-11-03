Home Economy East Town Owner, West Town Malls COVID-19 Bankruptcy Protection Files Among Infections | Business News

East Town Owner, West Town Malls COVID-19 Bankruptcy Protection Files Among Infections | Business News

Nov 03, 2020 0 Comments
East Town Owner, West Town Malls COVID-19 Bankruptcy Protection Files Among Infections | Business News


Mall parking lots were empty as unwanted businesses at the onset of the epidemic Including indoor malls Was forced to close. Many of those businesses are still facing a loss of revenue as infection rates are high.


Amber Arnold, State Journal


Joseph Pissani Associated Press

The owner of the East Town and West Town malls in Madison filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday after being infected with the COVID-19 corona virus, which forced their tenants to permanently close stores or pay rent.

As the bankruptcy protection process continues, the malls owned and operated by the Tennessee-based Sattanuka CBL will remain open.

The East Town and West Town malls were closed for almost two months in March following a stay order by government Tony Evers to close the doors of essential businesses as the corona virus spread in Wisconsin. Statewide restrictions were relaxed in May and eventually overturned by the state Supreme Court, but Dane County Health Department imposed capacity restrictions on businesses, including retailers.

CBL, which operates 107 malls across the country, said more than 30 of its tenants have filed for bankruptcy protection this year and will close stores including 100 men’s Taylor, Loft and other women’s clothing retailer Askena in CBL Malls.

Even before the virus, malls are struggling to attract shoppers who shop more and more online or elsewhere. But the epidemic forced many of them to close temporarily for several months. Mall tenants who rely on operators rent payments are also stressed. Some go bankrupt and close stores like the department store chain JC Penny.

READ  Lucid Air surpasses Tesla Design S with 517 mile range for each demand

You May Also Like

Westgate Mall and Asheville Mall owner go bankrupt

Westgate Mall and Asheville Mall owner go bankrupt

Tesla releases updated Cybertruck electric pickup design 'within a month or so'

Tesla releases updated Cybertruck electric pickup design ‘within a month or so’

Govt-19 Lock Oil Price Fall Amid Double Nose Fears – Business Live | Business

Christine Holgate is set to resign as Australia Post President

Christine Holgate is set to resign as Australia Post President

Corona virus - live updates: NHS usage error as churches have had services for at least a month last Sunday | UK News

Corona virus – live updates: NHS usage error as churches have had services for at least a month last Sunday | UK News

Dutch government suspends KLM bailout

Dutch government suspends KLM bailout

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *