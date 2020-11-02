Travis Scott stops after Instagram jokes about his Batman costume

IF / Leah Toby

The ‘Chicco Mode’ rapper seems to miss it after getting too much trolling online for playing the brown Batman suit to attend Kendall Jenner’s Halloween themed birthday party.

Travis Scott (II) He can no longer take the heat off after getting a setback in his Batman costume. The rapper has deactivated his Instagram account after being severely teased by social media users for his Halloween costume. Kendall JennerStar-studded birthday party.

The 29-year-old paired up with her inner superhero in a picture posted on a photo sharing site on Saturday, October 31st, wearing a brown Batman suit and a matching mask and dress. He wrote next to his brown vehicles, entitled “Darkness of the Night, Wayne Enterprise. Cactus Company Same Difference”.

The “Chicco Mode” rapper also shared a video of himself looking gorgeous while stepping on a brown dress before Gotham became a superhero. He was walking in an elevator where Batman costume was still hanging.

Although Travis thought it was a flex, people quickly made fun of him. “Travis Scott’s Batman costume is dead me,” wrote one uninspired user. Similarly another said, “Please dress up Travis Scott that Do Too Batman is not real”. The third person said, “I can’t stop laughing at Travis Scott’s Batman costume.”

Some have compared Travis’ appearance to that of a cockroach. “King I see a Roche TF,” one weighs, another echoes the sentiment, “I’m still screaming at this costume. Travis Scott really looks like a Roche from a raid ad.”

It is not clear whether Travis liked the negative reactions of the people in his Halloween costume, but his Instagram account was disabled after he shared the said posts. Without apologizing, someone further trolled the hip-hop star, saying, “Travis was bullied by Scott’s pants, and he disabled his Instagram.” Another teased him, “Travis Scott didn’t delete his entire Instagram because everyone was making fun of his Batman pants. Someone said he was crying to sleep on his foot pounder bed.”

Still others defended him, tweeting, “Travis Scott was really bullied by people into disabling his Instagram. He wanted to post his pants.” Another wrote, “Travis Scott has not been bullied by people on Instagram, and his clothing is not even bad.”

However, there were a few who thought that Travis’ deactivation had nothing to do with trolling. They believe that Cactus Jack is coming up with new music instead.