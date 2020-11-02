Govt-19 Lock Oil Price Fall Amid Double Nose Fears – Business Live | Business

Good morning, and welcome to our information on the global economy, financial markets, the eurozone and trade.

Markets are like that for sure. That affection will melt away when there is the certainty of a four-week lockout that will derail some parts of the UK economy ahead of Christmas.

Retailers, hospitality and travel agencies are shutting down after Boris Johnson ordered English restaurants, pubs, leisure facilities and non-essential shops to close this Thursday. Customers will not be allowed in again until December 2 (later).

It will leave the UK FTSE 100 The index of leading companies struggling to recover from last week’s seven-month low success.

Paul Tales, UK chief economist in the capital Economy, Has warned that the UK economy could shrink by 5% in November



“The economy is likely to show zero growth or have a slight decline in the fourth quarter of the year. It has all the hallmarks of a double recession. ”

This new lock is devastating news for English retailers and food and beverage outlets that are active through epidemics.

As Dame Caroline Fairburn, CBI Director General, Put:



“Locking is a decision for the government, not business. Companies share the prime minister’s ambition to defeat the virus, but for many businesses, the second national lock marks the beginning of a dark midwinder.”

Helen Dickinson Of British Retail Federation He bluntly warned that the new measures would “cause unspoken damage to the high street ahead of the Christmas festivities.”



“Proper support companies will do everything possible to minimize the damage. They have already shown across the country how flexible they can be in the face of severe restrictions. Thanks to the great efforts of businesses to make workplaces safer, the economy can now be largely open.”

This lock is going to leave many more families to worry about unemployment ahead of Christmas, even though the Furlow plan has been resurrected for a month (already too late for those coming this fall).

If uncertainty overwhelms your taste, try racing for the White House. U.S. election day is tomorrow, but investors fear they will not see a clear victory in 48 hours.

With votes still being counted, especially with speculation that Donald Trump might try to claim the winner’s rosette, the hints and contest results seem overwhelming.

This is the ‘Red Mirage’ scene, which will melt if Joe Biden roars with key states, proving to opinion polls that give him a healthy lead.

Analyst Alastair Winter points out that Wall Street’s primary concern is whether the next president can agree on a new budget with Congress:



U.S. investors expect Mr Biden to win, but a Trump could tackle a second time and their main interest will be the extent of the inevitable financial stimulus (which will be determined by the party controlling the Senate). ”

On the economic front, recent purchases manager surveys are expected to confirm that UK industrial growth has slowed last month, but accelerated in the US and the eurozone.

If European locks trigger a double recession, then October data will soon be historically significant.

