Nov 01, 2020 0 Comments
Arcos, a high street retailer, is one of the first major stores to advertise for Christmas 2020.

In recent years, television advertising has become a staple of the festive season, with retailers struggling to deliver the most dazzling and heartwarming campaigns to attract customers.

This year is no different, Arcos to record their ‘magical’ new ad on Gary Barlow: An Evening with Abraca Daisy and the Incredible Lucy.

The ad begins with a throw to the store’s iconic list.

Arcos has chosen a magical theme for their 2020 Christmas ad

Sisters Lucy and Daisy receive a magic package after circling the prize on the famous Argos list

Lucy and Daisy, two sisters, can be seen pouring over the ‘Dreams Book’ and circling a magic collection they hope will find under their tree on December 25th.

When the sisters perform a set for their relatives in their front room, the ad cuts into the big day as the sisters become adorable mini-witches.

As the set continues, the little girls make chopping bags out of a bucket and summon a flying machine before turning their house into a fancy theater as their tricks become even more amazing and spectacular.

It’s not Christmas without a cute dog

On Christmas Day you can see women doing tricks for their relatives

When the Book of Dreams reappears, the women clap and cheer with enthusiasm.

Gary Barlow’s foot-tapping new single incredible plays throughout the ad.

Explaining the message behind the campaign, Arcos bosses believe that families are now expecting more escape than ever before.

The list is back

The family’s living room is being transformed into an extensive theater in the Surreal campaign

Rob Quartermain, Arcos’ senior campaign manager, said: “This Christmas has been a challenging year for many families looking for an escape.

“Our magic show illustrates how a simple gift can create a special memory. As the tricks get bigger, Lucy and Daisy dream bigger, and by magic, we see more people in their family enjoying the show with them.”

“Argos is one of the UK’s largest online retailers, but the magical sense of circling current ideas in the Christmas gift guide keeps us away from what our customers want and from everyone.

Arcos bosses said families expect little escape this year

“Whether you’re looking for inspiration on your mobile, tablet or in our” Book of Dreams, “Argos is the place to deliver the much-needed Christmas magic.”

Ann Elliott, Executive Creative Director, The & Partnership, said: “This year, we all felt more than ever the need for a little magic to lift our spirits and make this Christmas a spectacular affair.”

