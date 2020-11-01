Argos aired the first Christmas 2020 ad featuring Gary Barlow and the iconic list

Arcos, a high street retailer, is one of the first major stores to advertise for Christmas 2020.

In recent years, television advertising has become a staple of the festive season, with retailers struggling to deliver the most dazzling and heartwarming campaigns to attract customers.

This year is no different, Arcos to record their ‘magical’ new ad on Gary Barlow: An Evening with Abraca Daisy and the Incredible Lucy.

The ad begins with a throw to the store’s iconic list.



Lucy and Daisy, two sisters, can be seen pouring over the ‘Dreams Book’ and circling a magic collection they hope will find under their tree on December 25th.

When the sisters perform a set for their relatives in their front room, the ad cuts into the big day as the sisters become adorable mini-witches.

As the set continues, the little girls make chopping bags out of a bucket and summon a flying machine before turning their house into a fancy theater as their tricks become even more amazing and spectacular.



When the Book of Dreams reappears, the women clap and cheer with enthusiasm.

Gary Barlow’s foot-tapping new single incredible plays throughout the ad.

Explaining the message behind the campaign, Arcos bosses believe that families are now expecting more escape than ever before.



Rob Quartermain, Arcos’ senior campaign manager, said: “This Christmas has been a challenging year for many families looking for an escape.

“Our magic show illustrates how a simple gift can create a special memory. As the tricks get bigger, Lucy and Daisy dream bigger, and by magic, we see more people in their family enjoying the show with them.”

“Argos is one of the UK’s largest online retailers, but the magical sense of circling current ideas in the Christmas gift guide keeps us away from what our customers want and from everyone.



“Whether you’re looking for inspiration on your mobile, tablet or in our” Book of Dreams, “Argos is the place to deliver the much-needed Christmas magic.”

Ann Elliott, Executive Creative Director, The & Partnership, said: “This year, we all felt more than ever the need for a little magic to lift our spirits and make this Christmas a spectacular affair.”