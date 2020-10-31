The OnePlus 8D Cyberbank 2077 version will land on November 2nd

Earlier this month, OnePlus finally picked up the OnePlus 8D in the middle of its 2020 flagship series. Smartphones are not new to the OnePlus special edition release. The company started with the OnePlus 5D Star Wars version, we had the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers version, and later, the company moved to the McLaren version smartphones. This year, however, the partnership with McLaren came to an end. For that reason, OnePlus had to choose a new partner. Suddenly, the company announced an alliance with CD Project Red to launch the OnePlus 8D Cyberbank 2077 version. For those who don’t know, Cyberbunk 2077 is a promising future RPG game for consoles and PCs. The game is delayed until December, but the OnePlus 8D CB2077 version is still coming Table.

The Chinese company has announced that the OnePlus 8D will come with the Cyberbank 2077 label November 2. This is more than just a phone with a special edition name. It comes with a slightly modified camera island on the back. So OnePlus made some efforts to turn it into a limited edition phone with a unique design. Like other cross-branding partnerships between OnePlus and other companies, this phone is expected to come with a custom theme. The teaser image suggests that the rectangle on the back is getting wider to attach the “2077” logo. Except for the different designs, we see the same specifications.

We expect a collection of Super Special Retail Box and Cyberbunk 2077 cases.

OnePlus 8D specifications

The OnePlus 8D Cyberbank 2077 version should retain most of its specifications. It has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with FHD + resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This panel has a small punch-hole in the top left corner, which features a 16MP selfie snapper. The same 48MP primary, 16MP ultra-white, 5MP macro and 2MP depth sensor can be built in while the device moves to the rear.

Underneath the hood, we have the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Not looking at the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus on the OnePlus T flagship is a little different, but the Snapdragon 865 still rules as a powerful chipset. The OnePlus 8D draws power from a 4,500mAh battery and the OnePlus 65W introduces fast charging quality. In fact, the charging technology sets OPWT limited to 30W charging against its two brothers. Last but not least, this phone is the first OnePlus flagship to be shipped with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.