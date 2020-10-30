Thomas Ravenel Returns, Craig Conover and Shep Rose Riak

A new season Southern charm Brought back a familiar face to the show. Thomas Ravenal Bravo returned to the series after leaving the rights after season 5 amid allegations of sexual harassment. The brief cameo took his former co-stars Craig Conover and Shep Rose by surprise. What do they really think about filming Ravenal for the show again?

Is Thomas Ravenel good?

‘S audience Southern charm Never thought of seeing Ravenla on the show again. The infamous star will make a small appearance in the season 7 premiere of the series. Ravenal and cast member Katherine Dennis lived a turbulent relationship in front of Bravo cameras. They are both co-parents with their children Kenzi and St.

Renal appears in the opening scenes of the series because Dennis is living in his house, while his house is being renovated. The divorced couple are finally in good shape, and Ravenel says he’s not getting paid for his time on screen.

“I was allowed to film a small section with the kids in support of Katherine,” Ravenel said Us weekly. “I was not paid. At the time, she was staying at my house in the guest room because her house was painted and unsafe for her and the children. ”

‘S fans Southern charm Ravenel, who reappeared on TV after pleading guilty to sexually abusing her children’s ex-nanny, has mixed feelings. However, it seems that he will not appear in any more scenes.

How do Thomas Ravens’ former co-stars feel about his return?

Conover, who has been with the show since the beginning, agrees with the fans’ outcry over keeping Ravenla back on camera. However, he assured the audience that the former culprit who appeared on TV was not a real good thing because it only exposed his hypocrisy.

“I’m always totally blown away [Dennis and Ravenel], Although I should not be in this place. But when she told me she was living with them, my jaw fell to the ground, ”Conover said Us weekly. “And then what he filmed was incredible. I mean, some would say, we shouldn’t give them a site or show them,” [but] Filmed by Thomas is not a positive. So, if someone is worried that we are helping him by filming him, it is not accurate. I mean, should he always go on Twitter and explode the show and then take a picture? This is incredible. “

Rose picked up the Ravenel trash can Southern charm On social media. He said the former politician really enjoyed being on the show and his return was proof of that.

“To shout and shout negatively about the show … it motivates me honestly,” Rose told the publication. “It simply came to our notice then that there was nothing wrong with the show. Also, he really enjoyed it when he was in it. I mean, let’s be real honest here. He was loved no matter what the fame and notoriety. He had so much fun in it, so don’t cry about what you think was spilled milk because it was so much fun. “

Southern charm Season 7 airs Thursday nights at 9 p.m.