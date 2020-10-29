Watch: Netflix ‘The White Tiger’ first look highlights classicism in India

First look at Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming Netflix movie, White tiger Recently released, report India Today. Chopra shared the trailer of the film with the title, “Presents the First Look trailer of #TheWhiteTiger. You believe your destiny has been nurtured among you … until you find a way to get rid of it. I am so proud to be a part of this project. From writer-director Ramin Bahrani, White tiger It is an adaptation of The New York Times bestseller and Arvind Adiga’s 2008 Man Booker Prize – winning novel. “

Judging from the trailer, the film is in many ways a social commentary on class division in India. Adarsh ​​Gowda plays the central character Balram, a servant of the rich Ashok played by Rao. In the course of the trailer, the audience is shown a glimpse into the conflict Balram faces, i.e. whether he accepts the position in society as he comes from his socioeconomic class or goes against the grain.

“When you come to India, you will meet millions of employees like me” the trailer begins with a voice. We see Balram talking about how being a servant has permeated him from birth.A node to the class system in India.

Then a serious twist is taken in the trailer, with Balram focusing on wanting to ‘get rid’ of his invisible strands. The trailer ends with a pair of sunglasses saying, “This is the century of the brown man and the century of the yellow man. And may God save everyone.”

Chopra plays Madam Pinky in the film. In an earlier post, Chopra shared some details about his character in the film. “On #TheWhiteTiger, I play the role of Madame Pinky, the first generation immigrant to the United States. She is in India with her husband. She travels for business. Later … Life changes! , And it comes alive with its characters in Ramin’s hands, “he wrote.

