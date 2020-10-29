Is it possible to travel in and out of Layer 2? Traveling between layers was explained

With Hull and East Yorkshire attending the edge of Tier 2 this week, there are a lot of questions about what people can and cannot do.

A top change in layering to take Hull and East Riding Layer 1 – The lowest risk type – For Tier 2, still subject to contract Hull Live Understands that the new restrictions will take effect at midnight on Halloween.

Officials from both congregations are involved in the discussion Government.

The corona virus controls and rules are different under each layer, so it is understandable that there will be a lot of burning questions about what you can and cannot do under layer 2 controls.

A common question across the country is: “Can I travel between layers?”

Under Tier 1 restrictions, people in Hull and East Yorkshire were able to meet the rules of the Six Houses, meet people in and out of other homes, and stay overnight somewhere other than their own home.

They were able to travel to Tier 2 regions, but once there had to follow local guidelines.

In Tier 2, you can meet people outside your own home, in groups of no more than six outside, according to government guidelines.

You can’t stay overnight somewhere if you’re with people outside the home or support the bubble.

Can I travel from Tier 2 to Tier 1?

Yes.

It is allowed to travel from a Tier 2 area to a Tier 1 area, but you can only do this with your own homeowners or can support the bubble, the government guideline says.

Those in Tier 2 can also travel to hotel and other guest lodges within high alert level areas, but the advice says “you should only do this in your home or support the bubble”.





Those in Tier 2 are advised to avoid traveling by car with people outside their home or community bubble, and “do not travel to various parts of the UK where their desired activities will be prohibited by law enacted by the relevant authority.”

Can I travel from Layers 1 and 2 to Layer 3?

The government is advising people against traveling to Tier 3 area.

The government website says: “You should avoid traveling to any part of the country subject to the highest local Govt alert levels”, and “Avoid staying overnight in the highest alert area if you live elsewhere.

Find the latest corona virus cases near you

“You should not stay with anyone who does not live in the area of ​​the highest alert level or go to their home.”

However, there are some exceptions if you are entering a Tier 3 area for “work, education or youth services, to meet caring responsibilities or as part of a longer journey”.