Wisconsin football Nebraska cancels game after positive Govt-19 tests

Oct 28, 2020 0 Comments
UW has decided to suspend all team-related activities for at least seven days following the rising COVID-19 lawsuits within Wisconsin’s badgers football program. As a result, teams play Nebraska Cornhuskers Saturday will no longer be played.

The decision to suspend football activities was taken by Barry Alvarez and President Rebecca Blanc after the Big Ten conference. The game will not be reviewed. You can read the full report below and emphasize ours:

“We have said from the beginning that the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff comes first,” Alvarez said. “Over the past several days we have seen an increase in student-athletes and staff. It is our responsibility to suspend football-related activities for at least seven days.”

“We thank and appreciate our student-athletes and our athletic coaches, physicians and public health staff who support the health and safety of the program,” said Plain.

As of Wednesday morning (Oct. 28), a total of 12 people within Wisconsin’s football program have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past five days. That number includes six staff, including six student-athletes and head coach Paul Christ. Additional test results are pending.

“I got the news that I tested positive on the PCR test I took this morning,” Christ said. “I informed my staff and team this morning that I am currently isolated at home. I have not experienced any symptoms and am feeling well until this morning.

“I’m disappointed for our players and coaches who are getting ready to play every week. But the safety of everyone in our program should be our priority, and I support the decision to suspend our team activities.”

Wisconsin ‘next scheduled game is at home against Purdue on November 7.

Wisconsin athletics director Barry Alvarez and head coach Paul Christ will be available to the media via Zoom on CD at 3pm today.

Now that the official sayings are over, let’s say it. This bizarre chuck. It sucks for players, it sucks for coaches, it sucks for Nebraska, it sucks for Big Ten, it sucks for everyone. I do not know what to say other than that. We will continue to update the story as we know more, but I think “it really sucks”.

