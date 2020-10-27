The sister audience was shocked by the change of Dr. Foster star

ITV has aired its new psychological thriller Sister Tonight (October 26) and the first episode thrilled the audience.

Latest show from Luther Writer Neil Cross, Sister Nathan Redman (Russell Dovey), a man who tried for years to avenge the death of a young woman.

How is he trying to make corrections? By marrying the sister of the dead woman (Amrita Acharya), of course. It’s not even a creepy bit.

ITV

Related: Dr. FosterBertie Carwell explains why his new show Sister Makes the audience guess

The creepy part of the show comes in the form of Nathan’s weird ‘friend’ pop, who looks like a cross between Fagan Oliver! And Babaduk on the day of bad hair. He is just like them.

Yes, he thinks he can talk to the dead.

Anyway, the audience was shocked to see that Bertie Carwell, better known as Simon Foster of the PPP One play, was playing Creepy Pop. Dr. Foster.

ITV

“# Sister Bob felt Dr. Foster’s husband. He’s so different! Someone tweeted.

Another wrote: “How does Bob crawl? And OMG ITS DOCTOR FOSTER’S HUSBAND #TheSister.”

One-third added: “Jodi Comer threw him out, #DrFoster #TheSister. “

Check out the many reactions below.

This content was imported from Twitter. You can find the same content in a different format or find more information on their web site.

This content was imported from Twitter. You can find the same content in another form or find more information on their web site.

This content was imported from Twitter. You can find the same content in another form or find more information on their web site.

This content was imported from Twitter. You can find the same content in another form or find more information on their web site.

This content was imported from Twitter. You can find the same content in another form or find more information on their web site.

This content was imported from Twitter. You can find the same content in another form or find more information on their web site.

Sister Continues on ITV tomorrow (October 27) at 9pm.

Digital Spy has launched its first digital magazine with exclusive features, interviews and videos. Access the latest version with 1 month free trial, only on Apple News +.

Interested in Digital Spy Weekly Newsletter? Sign up Send it straight to your inbox – don’t forget Join us Check out this Facebook group For daily TV suggestions and discussions with other readers.

This content is created and maintained by third parties and is imported into this page to provide users with their email addresses. You can find more information about this and similar content in piano.io.