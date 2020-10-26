Jimmy Caropolo is still under evaluation with 49 men, and the team could make a difference in 2021

Although 49 years ago it had invested heavily in Jimmy Carpolo in the quarterback, many league and team circles have pointed out that many leagues and team circles are still open about its options for the future of the organization.

Caropolo’s play is up and down, and there have been some recent disagreements about his latest high ankle sprain size. The guarantees of Caropolo’s then-record-setting contract will be paid by 2021, which means that if he chooses to move the ownership in another direction, he will no longer have to pay $ 26 million a year, leaving the ownership with maximum flexibility.

“Wait and see,” said a source with knowledge of the situation. “He’s still in the assessment. It could go in some other direction. Isn’t he a guy next year? That’s fair. I don’t think it’s lost anyone.”

Carpolo had a star past with the team, which was the post-season a year ago, including a Super Bowl appearance. However, Caropolo also missed extensive time with injuries, and stability has sometimes been a struggle. 49 players have handled injuries on both sides of the ball, including a significant ankle sprain in the quarterback that has impacted the team’s overall production, and Carpolo is currently 23rd in the NFL (63%) with seven touchdowns and two interceptions in four games.

“Kyle thinks he can turn almost anyone into a star,” said a league source who worked extensively with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and was well versed in his thinking. “He’s had a lot of success with a lot of different guys. The team’s salary system has changed dramatically over the last few years. He’s not a guy who thinks he needs $ 30 million a year to win. They’re not exactly talking about the guy they have now.”

It has not been noticed around the league that many quarterbacks with a history with Shanahan will be available in 2021, the Falcons are already nearing the end of their careers with their coach and GM-in-season, Matt Ryan, and the Vikings are already selling players after a 1-5 start (with Kirk Cousins ​​to start And under fire internally). This office is expected to have significant quarterback movement again, and the pay cap will be better (or give up), with many teams undoubtedly scaling for cheaper alternatives, especially if supply and demand are back in the team’s favor (James Winston and Cam Newton one year in 2020, 1 Signed million dollar contracts).

Caropolo’s home game on Sunday in New England comes at an interesting time, the Patriots are battling guilt and the team’s 2021 quarterback situation is much worse. He was selected by the Patriots in the second round in 2014, and he handled 49 players before the 2017 trade deadline.

Caropolo has two years left on his contract beyond this season and .1 51.1 million left.