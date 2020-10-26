Ina Garden 1 reveals the ingredient ‘most people misuse’ and how to use it properly

In her capacity as a food network star, talented cookbook writer and celebrity chef, Ina Garden knows one or two (or 200) about cooking.

Host Contessa with bare feet, 72-year-old publishes tips to make the cooking process easier. The ingredient he claims people misuse is the most common ingredient found in kitchens.

Ina Garden says people often abuse salt

In 2018, the barefoot Contessa took Bon Apptit into his Hampton home. Gordon shared his pantry, revealing that salt, in his opinion, had been misused for a long time.

“Salt is an ingredient that most people misuse,” he said. “It’s very important in every meal, sweet and tasty. You should too Application Perfect for the right occasion. “

So having the kitchen with a kind of salt is not going to cut it. According to Garden, different types of salt do different things to a dish.

Tips of Candace with bare feet for using salt

There are a lot of salt varieties, Garden takes here. He recommends having three types on hand to cover each recipe. First kosher salt.

“For cooking, I use diamond crystal kosher salt, which is always perfect,” he said.

Ina Garden Today Season 66 | Nathan Congleton / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank

When she wants to use a finishing touch to a dish of salt she can use flor de cell or Malton sea salt flakes.

“But when I want to finish with salt, I use flor de cell, which is a French sea salt, a kind of brine or Malton English black salt,” Gordon said. “When I brush the top of a pot bag with eggs, sprinkling a little bit of that thin salt will give it a little crunch. It’s absolutely delicious.”

Three types of salt may sound too much, but take it from the garden, salt can make or break a meal.

Ina Garden reminds people to season their food

Famous chefs have previously talked about the importance of salt. As mentioned earlier, he shared his culinary knowledge Kitchen Before the publication of his cookbook, Barefoot Condesa: Cook like a pro, In 2018.

Garden emphasized the importance of seasoning food with salt and pepper. Even if she admits it was a tricky act.

“Most people make the biggest mistake in seasoning with salt and pepper. They don’t use it enough,” he said.

He continued, “Flavoring makes a huge difference in a recipe.

“If you have chicken stock, it’s not well processed, it tastes like dirty dishwater!” Gordon said. “So if you add salt to it, you’ll taste chicken, vegetables and herbs.”

Remember not to avoid salt. Before adding this to any dish, consider Garden’s comments on what kind of salt to use.

