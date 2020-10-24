Home Science NASA is stunned as asteroid models escaping from the spacecraft

NASA is stunned as asteroid models escaping from the spacecraft

Oct 24, 2020 0 Comments
NASA is stunned as asteroid models escaping from the spacecraft

A NASA spacecraft is filled with so much asteroid debris that it is open and precious particles are drifting into space.

The Osiris-Rex spacecraft briefly touched down on the asteroid Bennu this week, NASA’s first attempt at such a mission.

The mission’s leading scientist, Dante Loretta, collected more material than expected – hundreds of grams – to carry back to Earth. However, the sample container at the end of the robot arm penetrated very deep into the asteroid and with such force, the rocks were absorbed and wrapped around the edge of the lid.

“We are the victim of our own success here,” Loretta told an urgently organized press conference.

Scientists were stunned – and then stunned – by the successful touchdown on the penniless two days ago from Osiris-Rex on Thursday.

An asteroid particle is seen orbiting the spacecraft as it retreats from the pen. Once the robot’s hand was locked, the situation seemed stable, according to Loretta. But could not know exactly how much was already lost

Loretta said air traffic controllers can do nothing to clear obstacles and prevent more bits of pennies from escaping, except that the samples will soon get in their return capsule.

“Time is of the essence,” said Thomas Surbuchen, head of NASA’s scientific missions.

This is NASA’s first asteroid model-return mission. Pennu was chosen because its carbon-rich material is believed to hold the protected building blocks of our solar system. Obtaining fragments from this cosmic time capsule will help scientists better understand how the planets formed billions of years ago and how life formed on Earth.

READ  At Dictok, men are not the only skating superstars

Osiris-Rex will depart from near the asteroid in March – an early departure that will give the Earth and Penn related locations. Seven years after the spacecraft departed from Cape Canaveral, the models will not return until 2023.

-AP

You May Also Like

This diabolical iron clad super beetle will keep a car running - and help with engineering problems

This diabolical iron clad super beetle will keep a car running – and help with engineering problems

How did some animals develop flying wings?

How did some animals develop flying wings?

You have heard. Scientists have now created ‘Super White’, and it is very cool

You have heard. Scientists have now created ‘Super White’, and it is very cool

The Blasner humpback saw Cape Hai in a rare appearance in Tasmanian waters

The Blasner humpback saw Cape Hai in a rare appearance in Tasmanian waters

The first star caught in our galaxy sends fast radio explosions

The first star caught in our galaxy sends fast radio explosions

SpaceX Starship goes to Noscon installation after historic steady fire

SpaceX Starship goes to Noscon installation after historic steady fire

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Wayne Ma is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *