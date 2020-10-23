With the exception of FIFA, Soccer joins the hamster’s arcade archives this week

Before EA’s annual FIFA releases, there was a Nintendo title Football. It does not even include card packs, online games or game ads – instead it is a simple but “exciting” example of a beautiful game played by a few stars of international teams.

This week’s classic football game joins the Hamster Corp Arcade Archives collection of 99 7.99 / £ 6.29 (or your regional equivalent). It supports two players and, as usual, includes all modern additional features.

“SOCCER” is a gameplay game released by Nintendo in 1985. Play another player against CPU in single player mode or 2 player mode. Try to hone your skills in single player and then get friends and family! Enjoy the simple, but exciting game of the father of all football games!

The “Arcade Archives” series has truly recreated many classic arcade masterpieces.

Players can change various game settings, such as game difficulty, and recreate the atmosphere of the arcade display system at the same time. Players can compete with each other from all over the world with their high scores.

Enjoy the masterpiece that has created a generation for video games.

Alternatively, if you do not want to opt out for this, you can always go with the version available on Nintendo’s Switch Online NES service. Or, if you like American football, Tekmo Bowl Might be worth checking out.

Will you add soccer to your switch home menu? Kick-off in the comments section below.