The HHS secretary says house meetings are the “main vectors” of the Govt-19 spread

A paramedic prepares an injection in the corridor of the infectious disease ward of Gonzalez Hospital before seeing a patient in Gonzalez, north of Paris on October 22nd. Christoph Archambold / AFP / Getty Images

According to the latest moving averages from Johns Hopkins University, which analyzed CNN, all five countries in Europe have the highest number of corona virus infections when measured against the population.

They are the Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and France.

In all five countries, the number of new infections has been rising rapidly since early October.

As of Oct. 19, the Czech Republic had a daily average (measured in five days) of 10,579 new cases. That means 988 new infections a day per million people. As of Oct. 1, the rate was 238 per million.

On October 19, Belgium had an average of 891 new infections per million inhabitants. At the beginning of the month, that average was just 198.

Both countries have the highest rates of new Govt-19 infections so far, but other European countries are seeing steep rises.

The Netherlands averaged 2,944 new cases in early October; On Oct. 19, it was 8,277. A population of more than one million is measured, which means it will increase from 172 to 483 in three weeks.

Johns Hopkins lists 20 countries most affected by the epidemic and in recent days Switzerland has been added. The average number of new cases on Oct. 19 was 3,618 – seven times higher than on October 1 (504). This equates to 423 new cases per million residents daily.

As of October 19, 381 new cases per million residents in France had been severely affected.

The United Kingdom has risen from its average of 9,729 new cases this month to 19,290 per day this month – 284 cases per million.

The picture in Spain is less dramatic but more than the daily average stubbornness. Despite new measures to control movement in the most affected areas, the daily average of new cases dropped from 14,690 at the beginning of the month to 13,987 on October 19 – 299 per million.

Although the number of infections per million in other European countries is low, they are still on the rise.

Italy, which was one of the worst-hit countries earlier this year, has been hit by the new spike. The average number of new cases rose to 11,341 this week from 2,208 at the start of the month.

Poland is also among the countries listed by Johns Hopkins – its rolling average has quadrupled this month.

In more detail, according to Johns Hopkins figures, the average number of new cases in India and Brazil continues to fall, while the United States continues to rise gradually but steadily. Its rolling average has risen from 43,089 in early October to 59,387 this week, representing 179 new cases per day per million population.