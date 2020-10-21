The pound jumps as the EU’s Brexit negotiator says a trade deal is achievable

Sterling Rose more than 0.8% against US dollar After the EU on Wednesday signaled that a trade deal with the UK was still possible.

“Despite the difficulties we have faced, if both sides are willing to work constructively, if both sides are willing to compromise, if we are to make progress in the next few days on the basis of legal texts and if we are ready in the next few days to resolve sticky points and tricky matters,” said EU Chief Adviser Michael. Barnier told the European Parliament.

His comment gave hope to traders that a trade agreement between the UK and the EU would be reached Their negotiations are stuck Over the same three issues for several months.

Friday, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson It struck a dark tone when warning exporters to be prepared for any deal with the EU. A government spokesman added on the same day that EU negotiators would not need to travel to London this week unless the EU changed its approach to the talks.

British officials were disappointed when European leaders called on the UK to “take the necessary steps to make a deal possible” late last week.

These tensions have stalled talks, but the EU has now said it is ready to return to the table once the UK government chooses to do so.