Oct 21, 2020 0 Comments
Starman – the dummy riding the cherry-red Tesla Roadster through space – has developed its closest approach to Mars.

During the first test launch of the SpaceX rocket on February 6, 2018, that electric transformer with its Manequin passengers rolled over the top of a Falcon heavy rocket as a stunt. Than the cherry-red sportscar.) Two years later, the Balkan Heavy Upper Level and the vehicle at its tip make a second voyage around the sun. Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, who observes space objects as a side project, said Starman was 4.6 million miles (7.4 million kilometers) from Mars at 2:25 a.m. EDT Oct. Earth Mars is about 35 times closer to the Moon than anyone else on Earth.

