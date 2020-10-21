Miley Cyrus Details Spooky Alien Encounter Leaves Her ‘Shaken’

Instagram

The singer ‘We Can’t Stop’ says she was chased by ‘some kind of UFO’ in San Bernardino, where she had an eye contact with strangers, after which she ‘couldn’t see the sky’.

Miley Cyrus It was a crazy experience of alien encounter that changed the minds of extraterrestrial humans. Talking to Rick Owens Interview The magazine reveals that the 27-year-old singer / actress was once chased by UFOs and had eye contact with strangers while passing through San Bernardino.

“I was driving with my friend through San Bernardino and I was chased by some kind of UFO,” he recalled. When he admitted to using weed wax at the time, he insisted, “I know very well what I saw.”

She said of what she saw that night, “But the best way to describe it was a flying snowflake. In front of it was this big plow and it glowed yellow. I saw it fly, my friend saw it, there were two other cars on the road, and they also stopped looking, so what I saw was real. I think. ”

Miley said the experience has “shaken itself up for five days.” He added, “It inspired me.” Since then, he said, “I can’t really see the sky.” “I thought they might come back.”

Although he did not “feel threatened” by the alleged presence of the alien, “Hannah Montana“Alam described how the meeting left her with a lasting feeling.” … but I found myself sitting in front of a flying object. It looked at me, we made eye contact, I think that’s what shook me the most, I saw the eyes of something that could not get around my head, “he explained.

During the interview, Miley also revealed that he does a job Metallica Cover album. “I work here,” he said of the place where the phone call was made. “We’m so lucky to have been able to continue to work on our art in all of this. At first, it felt uninteresting, and now I’m completely ignited.”