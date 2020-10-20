Two workers were injured in an electrical connection accident at Fernandina Beach

NASA County, Pla. – Two utility workers were injured in an accident involving a major electrical connection at Fernandina Beach.

The crash knocked out power lines and left thousands of people on the island of Amelia without electricity for hours.

Thomas Jr. at 4:30 p.m. It happened near the Shave Jr. Bridge

At 8pm the electricity returned to Amelia Island, but for several hours the whole area was in darkness.

Delegates direct traffic as traffic lights go out and gas stations are empty.

More than 16,000 of the 29,000 Florida public utility customers were affected by the power outage Monday.

“We had no idea what was going on, so we left the old oil lamps and sat in the dark for a while,” said resident Michael Mattie.

Emergency managers said electrical connections accidentally fell down and two workers suffered electrical burns.

Madeleine Petrasa lives with Metis and says she was on duty when the accident happened.

“The lights went out, but we had internet, and then suddenly we saw a cloud of fog, or the streets were filled with smoke. It sounded like a fog and sounded like a siren, so we thought it was a plant,” Petraza said.

After nearly three and a half hours in the dark, the crowds were relieved to regain their power.

News4Jox approached Nassau County Emergency Management regarding the condition of the two workers.

They said one worker had 3-degree burns and the other worker had 1- and 2-degree burns.