Oct 20, 2020 0 Comments
Pic: Network Rail

Between June and September this year, the bride and groom posed for wedding pictures at more than 5,000 railway breach incidents.

A total of 1,239 train overuse incidents were reported in the UK in September alone – an increase of 17% per year.

In 5,100 cases many people use the railway network as a background for their photos.

There have been more than 5,000 incidents from June to September. Image: Network Rail

In July, the wedding party was photographed on CCTV near Whitby in North Yorkshire.

Hollix actor Ellis Hollins, on the list of violations, was forced to apologize after posting pictures of himself from a locomotive themed photo on his social media.

Hollins said it was “irresponsible” and admitted that he was “careless in participating in such a dangerous situation.”

British Traffic Police (PDP) Superintendent Alison Evans commented: “The railways are not a suitable or safe setting for a photo background, no matter how beautiful the system is.

“Every time someone enters the train network, they not only inflict serious, life-threatening injury on themselves, but also delay essential journeys.”

Image: Network Rail
People are being warned about the dangers of trespassing on the railways. Image: Network Rail

Network Rail and PDP have launched its U Vs Rail campaign, highlighting the issue of youth abuse.

The number of youth-related incidents at 51 sites in the UK has dropped for two consecutive years.

Alan Spence of Network Rail said: “Wedding photos or selfies on the track are just nonsense.

“We often warn families at this time of year because children enjoy school half-holidays, but at this time we are particularly attracted to adults.

“Please make sure you know the basics of train safety and pass that knowledge on to your loved ones. Guide them by example and stay away from the tracks.”

