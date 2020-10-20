Home Top News Jeff Bridges announced that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma

Jeff Bridges announced that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma

Oct 20, 2020 0 Comments
Jeff Bridges announced that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges

Jeff Bridges posed for a portrait in New York in 2014.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges

The bridges, seen on the left as a boy, are playing in the sand with his family. Bridges was born in 1949 in Los Angeles. His parents Lloyd and Dorothy are both actors. His older brother Beau also became an actor.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges

Bridges’ first lead role came in the 1971 film “The Last Picture Show” and he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges

Bridges, Center, sees George Kennedy, left and Clint Eastwood during the 1974 film “Thunderbolt and Lightfood”. Bridges’ performance in the film nominated him for another Oscar.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges

Bridges, Center, comes with his family to the 1975 Academy Awards. His father holds his hand around him. On the left is his brother Pew.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges

Bridges stars with Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1976’s “Stay Hungry”.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges

Bridges on the left is photographed with his brother and father during his sister Cindy’s wedding in 1979.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges

The Bridges Brothers posed with Michael Pfeiffer on The Famous Baker Boys (1989).

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges

Bridges and his wife, Susan, have been married since 1977. They have three daughters.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges

Bridges’ character carries a child in the 1993 film “Fearless”.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges

Bridges and his dad point to each other as a star on the 1994 Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges

Bridges appear in 1998 in a scene from “The Big Lepowski” with John Goodman, Center and Steve Busemi.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges

Bridges and actress Julianne Moore attend a party at the premiere of “The Big Lepowski” in New York.

READ  Little one humpback whale freed following becoming caught in shark drum line off Stradbroke Island

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges

Bridges poses with his wife and two daughters at the Los Angeles premiere of the 2003 film “Seabiscat”.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges

Bridges attends a cocktail party in 2004 to celebrate the release of his photo book “Pictures”. He was an amateur photographer going back to his high school days.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges

Bridges, who sits second on the left, posed with various members of his family in 2006. Seated with Bridges, from left, his wife Susan; His mother Dorothy; And his nephew Dylan. Bridges’ brother Pew is second behind him and fourth from his sister Cindy.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges

Bridges appears in the 2009 Toronto premiere of “The Men Who Store at Goats”.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges

Bridges holds the 2010 Oscar for Best Actor for “Crazy Heart”.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges

Bridges red carpet at the premiere of “True Grid” in Berlin in 2011.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges

Bridges posed with elementary school students in Los Angeles at the start of the “No Kid Hunger” campaign in 2011. In 1983, Bridges founded the End Hunger Network, a non-profit organization dedicated to feeding children around the world.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges

In addition to acting and photography, Bridges also has an interest in music. Here, he performs in 2014 with his band Abyss.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges

Bridges will appear in the 2017 “Jimmy Kimmel Live” episode.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges

Come Together with Yoko Ono and Ringo Star in 2018 at NYC.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges

Bridges greets guests at The Late Late Show with James Gordon in October 2018.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges

At the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles in January 2019, Bridges presented his Cecil B.A. Tamil has won the award.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges

Bridges speaks on stage during the Lepowski Fest in April 2019 at the Wildern Theater in Los Angeles.

READ  Lionel Messi and Anshu Pathi lead Ronald Koman to victory on opening day

You May Also Like

Born grammar school evicted as Lincolnshire police move staff and students to safety | UK | News

Born grammar school evicted as Lincolnshire police move staff and students to safety | UK | News

At least 62 people living in Kansas nursing homes have died of COVID and 10 have died

At least 62 people living in Kansas nursing homes have died of COVID and 10 have died

Cowboys' Zach Martin goes out with a concussion in Week 6 of the war against the Cardinals

Cowboys’ Zach Martin goes out with a concussion in Week 6 of the war against the Cardinals

Dmitriy Stuzhuk was hospitalised after he tested positive for coronavirus (Dmitriy Stuzhuk Instagram )

Dmitry Stushuk: Who was the deadly fitness influencer who claimed it was not Govt-19 – and his ex-wife Sofia Stushuk said

9 inches of snow has been recorded in the metro

9 inches of snow has been recorded in the metro

NFL Week 6 Notes: Derrick Henry Why Rare RPs worth the Big Rupee Shows that patriots need training and many more

NFL Week 6 Notes: Derrick Henry Why Rare RPs worth the Big Rupee Shows that patriots need training and many more

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *