Jeff Bridges announced that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma

Jeff Bridges posed for a portrait in New York in 2014.
The bridges, seen on the left as a boy, are playing in the sand with his family. Bridges was born in 1949 in Los Angeles. His parents Lloyd and Dorothy are both actors. His older brother Beau also became an actor.
Bridges’ first lead role came in the 1971 film “The Last Picture Show” and he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Bridges, Center, sees George Kennedy, left and Clint Eastwood during the 1974 film “Thunderbolt and Lightfood”. Bridges’ performance in the film nominated him for another Oscar.
Bridges, Center, comes with his family to the 1975 Academy Awards. His father holds his hand around him. On the left is his brother Pew.
Bridges stars with Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1976’s “Stay Hungry”.
Bridges on the left is photographed with his brother and father during his sister Cindy’s wedding in 1979.
The Bridges Brothers posed with Michael Pfeiffer on The Famous Baker Boys (1989).
Bridges and his wife, Susan, have been married since 1977. They have three daughters.
Bridges’ character carries a child in the 1993 film “Fearless”.
Bridges and his dad point to each other as a star on the 1994 Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Bridges appear in 1998 in a scene from “The Big Lepowski” with John Goodman, Center and Steve Busemi.
Bridges and actress Julianne Moore attend a party at the premiere of “The Big Lepowski” in New York.
Bridges poses with his wife and two daughters at the Los Angeles premiere of the 2003 film “Seabiscat”.
Bridges attends a cocktail party in 2004 to celebrate the release of his photo book “Pictures”. He was an amateur photographer going back to his high school days.
Bridges, who sits second on the left, posed with various members of his family in 2006. Seated with Bridges, from left, his wife Susan; His mother Dorothy; And his nephew Dylan. Bridges’ brother Pew is second behind him and fourth from his sister Cindy.
Bridges appears in the 2009 Toronto premiere of “The Men Who Store at Goats”.
Bridges holds the 2010 Oscar for Best Actor for “Crazy Heart”.
Bridges red carpet at the premiere of “True Grid” in Berlin in 2011.
Bridges posed with elementary school students in Los Angeles at the start of the “No Kid Hunger” campaign in 2011. In 1983, Bridges founded the End Hunger Network, a non-profit organization dedicated to feeding children around the world.
In addition to acting and photography, Bridges also has an interest in music. Here, he performs in 2014 with his band Abyss.
Bridges will appear in the 2017 “Jimmy Kimmel Live” episode.
Come Together with Yoko Ono and Ringo Star in 2018 at NYC.
Bridges greets guests at The Late Late Show with James Gordon in October 2018.
At the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles in January 2019, Bridges presented his Cecil B.A. Tamil has won the award.
Bridges speaks on stage during the Lepowski Fest in April 2019 at the Wildern Theater in Los Angeles.