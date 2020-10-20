Jeff Bridges announced that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges Jeff Bridges posed for a portrait in New York in 2014.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges The bridges, seen on the left as a boy, are playing in the sand with his family. Bridges was born in 1949 in Los Angeles. His parents Lloyd and Dorothy are both actors. His older brother Beau also became an actor.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges Bridges’ first lead role came in the 1971 film “The Last Picture Show” and he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges Bridges, Center, sees George Kennedy, left and Clint Eastwood during the 1974 film “Thunderbolt and Lightfood”. Bridges’ performance in the film nominated him for another Oscar.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges Bridges, Center, comes with his family to the 1975 Academy Awards. His father holds his hand around him. On the left is his brother Pew.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges Bridges stars with Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1976’s “Stay Hungry”.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges Bridges on the left is photographed with his brother and father during his sister Cindy’s wedding in 1979.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges The Bridges Brothers posed with Michael Pfeiffer on The Famous Baker Boys (1989).

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges Bridges and his wife, Susan, have been married since 1977. They have three daughters.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges Bridges’ character carries a child in the 1993 film “Fearless”.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges Bridges and his dad point to each other as a star on the 1994 Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges Bridges appear in 1998 in a scene from “The Big Lepowski” with John Goodman, Center and Steve Busemi.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges Bridges and actress Julianne Moore attend a party at the premiere of “The Big Lepowski” in New York. READ Little one humpback whale freed following becoming caught in shark drum line off Stradbroke Island

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges Bridges poses with his wife and two daughters at the Los Angeles premiere of the 2003 film “Seabiscat”.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges Bridges attends a cocktail party in 2004 to celebrate the release of his photo book “Pictures”. He was an amateur photographer going back to his high school days.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges Bridges, who sits second on the left, posed with various members of his family in 2006. Seated with Bridges, from left, his wife Susan; His mother Dorothy; And his nephew Dylan. Bridges’ brother Pew is second behind him and fourth from his sister Cindy.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges Bridges appears in the 2009 Toronto premiere of “The Men Who Store at Goats”.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges Bridges holds the 2010 Oscar for Best Actor for “Crazy Heart”.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges Bridges red carpet at the premiere of “True Grid” in Berlin in 2011.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges Bridges posed with elementary school students in Los Angeles at the start of the “No Kid Hunger” campaign in 2011. In 1983, Bridges founded the End Hunger Network, a non-profit organization dedicated to feeding children around the world.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges In addition to acting and photography, Bridges also has an interest in music. Here, he performs in 2014 with his band Abyss.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges Bridges will appear in the 2017 “Jimmy Kimmel Live” episode.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges Come Together with Yoko Ono and Ringo Star in 2018 at NYC.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges Bridges greets guests at The Late Late Show with James Gordon in October 2018.

In the movies: Movie star Jeff Bridges At the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles in January 2019, Bridges presented his Cecil B.A. Tamil has won the award.