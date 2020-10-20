Dmitry Stushuk: Who was the deadly fitness influencer who claimed it was not Govt-19 – and his ex-wife Sofia Stushuk said

News people

Dmitry Stushuk previously denied having respiratory disease

Monday, 19 October 2020, 3:03 p.m.

Dmitry Stushuk admitted to hospital after testing positive for corona virus (Dmitry Stushuk Instagram)

A 33-year-old Ukrainian influencer who denied the existence of Kovit-19 has died.

Dmitry Stushuk, father of three, died a few days after he was diagnosed with the disease and his condition was stable.

His ex-wife and mother of her children confirmed the message on Instagram: “There are only warm memories, three beautiful children and a valuable experience.”

Dmitry Stushuk created a career from promoting healthy living through his social media channels.

At the time of his death he had more than a million followers.

The 33-year-old gym brand regularly advertises for gym.

He said he had not previously believed in the existence of Govt-19.

What happened to Dmitry Stushuk?

During a visit to Turkey, Stushuk says he began to experience symptoms including swelling in the neck and difficulty breathing.

On his return to Ukraine, he was admitted to the hospital following a positive corona virus test.

He was hospitalized for eight days before being discharged, but later returned due to heart problems.

Former partner Sofia posted to Dmitry that “there are problems in his heart system … his heart is not coping”.

He added: “His condition is so serious that no one can do this.

“I did everything I could, so the father of my three children lives, but now nothing depends on me.”

He then announced that the father of his children was dead.

Stushuk warned of the dangers of Kovit-19 during his illness.

He said: “I would like to share how I got sick and strongly warn everyone.

“I thought Govit was not there … until I was fine.

“Covit-19 is not a short-lived disease! It is serious.”

In a post confirming her death, Sofia Stushuk wrote: “I will be grateful to you for our three beautiful children for the rest of our lives.”

“For all the precious experiences. Who am I with you. “

Ms Stujuk said she tried to take the virus more seriously.

“God, I’m so sorry you didn’t listen to me about your health,” he wrote.

“But we always respect each other’s choices.