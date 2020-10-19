Rodgers led the Bucks 31-10 as Brady squared off

The Green Bay Packers And Tampa Bay Buccaneers Oct. The kickoff for this Marquis fit is set at 3:25 p.m. Only on FOX6 – Then paste a FOX6 message special following the game.

Sunday’s game will be the only time Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady have fought each other in their long lives.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks understand that they are the focal point of Sunday’s match, but it rejects the notion of Brady vs. Rodgers.

Tom Brady leaves the field at Tampa Bay Buccaneers # 12 following his defeat to the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on September 13, 2020.

“When you play against another great quarterback, you know they are tough teams to beat because they are ready, they are going to play well on the offense and they have got very efficient defense. That means you can’t make a lot of mistakes,” Brady said.

Rodgers struck a similar tone, throwing 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions in four games.

“I didn’t play against Tom; I play against Buchanan’s defense. That’s the way it should be, “said Rodgers.

Green Bay Packers Mason Crosby scored the first goal with a 39-yard field goal. With about 10:30 remaining in the first quarter, Green Bay led Tampa Bay 3-0.

With less than two minutes to go in the first, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers ran the ball and the pigeon into the final zone, but he was dismissed before the goal line.

With less than a minute left in the first quarter, Packers R.P. Aaron Jones ran the ball into the final zone for a touchdown. With the extra point, the Packers extended their lead to 10-0.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit a touchdown after Aaron Rodgers threw the first interception of the season to Jameel Dean, with about 12:45 remaining in the first half. The extra point reduced the Packers lead to 10-7.

With just 11 minutes left in the first half, Rodgers threw another interception. The deflected pass jumped into the hands of Mike Edwards, signaling two interceptions in three passes for Rodgers.

This led to a Ronald Jones II touchdown run, with Tampa Bay leading 14-10 with 11:02 remaining in the first half.

Bucks’ Rookie Tyler Johnson extended Tampa Bay’s lead 21-10 with a touchdown catch of 4:35 in the second quarter. This is Johnson’s first career touch.

A touchdown pass from the Bucks’ QB Tom Brady to Rob Krankovsky, their 91st addition, allowed Tampa Bay to take a 28-10 lead just before half-time.

Tampa Bay scored the first goal with a 50-yard field goal in third place, extending the Bucks lead to 31-10.