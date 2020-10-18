Home Sports Jurgen Globe writes emotional letter to Irish Liverpool fan after learning of brother’s tragic death

Jurgen Globe writes emotional letter to Irish Liverpool fan after learning of brother’s tragic death

Oct 18, 2020 0 Comments
Jurgen Globe writes emotional letter to Irish Liverpool fan after learning of brother's tragic death

When the Reds manager learned of the fan’s young brother’s tragic period, he shared a letter written by an Irish Liverpool supporter Jன்rgen Klopp.

Chris Ryan, 25, a lifelong Liverpool fan, was delighted when the Merseyside club ended its 30-year wait for another league title last summer. However, Chris was overwhelmed by the tragedy of not being able to celebrate the victory with his brother.

Fellow Liverpool supporter died at the age of 12 from an asthma attack in 2017, in a sleepover with friends. His death devastated Ryan’s family.

Eager to honor his memory, Chris told Klopp the story of his siblings.

To his surprise and delight, the German responded with a letter from Ryan Irish Mirror He and his family will “be cherished forever.”

“With the current climate, with the corona virus and everything – he can make such a difference in one’s life by sitting down and doing something like that,” he said.

Writing in the letter, Globe, who personally addressed Chris, said: “It is clear that you loved him as a brother, and that you continue to love him very much, and that he was a special person for a long time, so I really appreciate the opportunity given to know about him.

“I wish I had the words to justify this situation, but I didn’t,” Klopp said.

“But I can tell you that your family is in our thoughts and that we do everything they have for the LFC for supporters like Kollam.

“I hope you can take comfort in the moments you’ve been able to share as brothers, no matter what, following Liverpool.”

READ  Baker Mayfield's off-season moves include a wedding dance party

Letter, a shared Irish Liverpool Supporters Group On Facebook, you can read here:

The full interview with Chris can be read in the Irish Mirror Here.

You May Also Like

VAVEL logo

Cruise Azul Vs Tigress: Live Stream Online Updates (0-0) | 10/17/2020

Saint-Etienne boss Storm Arsenal slams Saliba for treatment

Saint-Etienne boss Storm Arsenal slams Saliba for treatment

Lomasenko-Lopez weight-results, video, face, fight set

Lomasenko-Lopez weight-results, video, face, fight set

RCB vs KXIP - IPL 2020 - From Sick to Six

RCB vs KXIP – IPL 2020 – From Sick to Six

Check out: Olympic boxer Yumir begins training with Marshall Roche

UFC's George Masvidal Donald Trump in Florida

UFC’s George Masvidal Donald Trump in Florida

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *