Corona virus: R number margins range from 1.3-1.5 across the UK | UK News

The number of corona virus breeding (R) numbers in the UK has risen slightly across the UK, according to the latest government statistics.

According to the government’s Scientific Advisory Committee on Emergencies (SAGE), the R number is now 1.3 to 1.5 – up from 1.2 to 1.5 last week.

The R number is one of the many indicators used by scientists to determine how quickly they can COVID-19 The virus is spreading.

An R number between 1.3 and 1.5 infects an average of 13 to 15 people for every 10 people.

If the reproduction rate is more than one, this means that the number of cases will increase exponentially. But if it is below one, the disease will eventually go away.

Sage also reported an infection growth rate of + 4% to + 7%, which means that the number of new infections is increasing every day from 4% to 7%.

The team said in its “expert view” that “this week’s assessments are reliable and that there is still widespread outbreak of the disease across the country.”

In English regions, the R rate is estimated as follows:

East of England: 1.3 to 1.5

London: 1.1 to 1.4

Midlands: 1.2 to 1.5

North East and Yorkshire: 1.3 to 1.4

North West: 1.3 to 1.5

Southeast: 1.3 to 1.5

South West: 1.3 to 1.6

London has the lowest and lowest rated area, the highest and highest rated southwest.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously said that getting below the R number is important in managing the epidemic in the UK.

The estimates come just days after the government unveiled its new tier system for managing local explosions in the UK.

Large parts of the country are in tiers 1 and 2, while the Liverpool metropolitan area and Lancashire are at the highest alert level, after tier 3 cases have increased dramatically.