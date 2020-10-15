Valactino Rossi Aragon withdraws from Aragon MotoGP after positive Govt test | MotoGP

Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi became the first MotoGP rider to miss the Grand Prix due to a positive Kovit decision, which will see him sidelined from the Aragon round this weekend, but exiting the second background next weekend is definitely a to-back event.

When Rosie woke up this (Thursday) morning she felt ‘slightly sore’ and had a ‘mild fever’. Although the ‘quick’ test was negative, the ‘standard’ test gave a positive result at 16:00.

Italy’s lack of Aragon follows six Yamaha engineers, including M1 project leader Takahiro Sumi, who avoided testing one of their crew in favor of the Covit 19 last weekend due to loneliness in the Le Mans round. It is unclear whether the engineers will return this weekend.

Meanwhile, Covid Diagnosis continues a dream run for Rosie, who has lost the last three races in a row and is currently 13th at the World Championships:

Read a statement on social media (above) from Rosie that “I am sad and angry that I did what I could to respect the protocol … this is the way it is, there is nothing I can do to change the situation”. . “I hope to follow medical advice now and recover soon.”

Prior to Rosie’s diagnosis, the highest motorcycle Grand Prix rider who missed an event due to Covit was George Martin, who was the frontrunner for the Moto 2, while the Spaniard was knocked out of both Mizano rounds.

Rosie expects the event to “not go away” next weekend, will he be able to deny factory test ride and three MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo 2020 racing proceeds when wild cards are canceled earlier this season?

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. and Yamaha Motor Racing SRL have announced that Valentino Rossi will not be attending the Grand Prix de Aragon this weekend.

Background information

– On Sunday, October 11, Rossi Le Mans left the neighborhood and returned to his home in Tavallia, Italy.

– On Tuesday, October 13, Rosie underwent a routine PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test, which is mandatory for those who come to their homes between races. The result was received the next day, and it was negative.

– On Wednesday 14th October, Rosie was in full health and she was training at home without any symptoms.

– Thursday, October 15, he woke up in the morning and felt a little sore. He had a mild fever and immediately called a doctor. The doctor performed two tests:

1. A ‘rapid PCR test’, which again came with negative test results.

2. A standard PCR test, the result of which arrived on Thursday, October 15 at 16:00 local time. Unfortunately this result is positive.

– When Rosie stayed at her home from Sunday night (October 11) to today (October 15), she did not come into contact with any of the people present at the Grand Primio de Aragon, including VR46 Academy riders, VR46 staff, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team members, etc. .

– Rossi’s condition will be closely monitored by medical staff in Tavallia.

– The situation will be reviewed every day considering Rossi’s participation in the upcoming MotoGP racing events.