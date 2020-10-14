Home Technology Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II release date, price and all the details on its new glassless cameras

Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II release date, price and all the details on its new glassless cameras

Oct 14, 2020 0 Comments
Nikon Z6 II and Z7 II release date, price and all the details on its new glassless cameras

The Nikon Z6 and Z7 II have been officially unveiled as the successors to Nikon’s original full – frame mirrorless cameras from 2018 – and while they may not be a big leap from the Nikon Z6 and Nikon Z7, a new addition has helped unlock some new capabilities.

For the first time, Nikon has packed dual Xpeed 6 processors into its new glassless flagships. It may not seem exciting, but the Nikon Z6 and Z7 II promise generous boost to their autofocus, buffer and video power.

(Image credit: Nikon)

If you are not familiar with the original Z series cameras (which are on sale), the Nikon Z6 is a 24.5 MB full-frame all-rounder that topped our best camera guide. The Nikon Z7, meanwhile, is a 45.7MP full-frame with the mirrorless looking benefit of DSLRs like the Nikon T850.

READ  SpaceX's Satellite ISB now downloads at speeds in excess of 100 Mbps

You May Also Like

These fantastic noise-canceling headphones come with three months of Amazon Music HD

These fantastic noise-canceling headphones come with three months of Amazon Music HD

$ 350 discount on this awesome Alienware Curved Gaming Monitor Prime Day

$ 350 discount on this awesome Alienware Curved Gaming Monitor Prime Day

Are you a fan of stranger things? This special edition Polaroid instant camera is now 25% discounted

Are you a fan of stranger things? This special edition Polaroid instant camera is now 25% discounted

Radioactive gas in Glasgow: Map reveals hotspot radon throughout the city

Radioactive gas in Glasgow: Map reveals hotspot radon throughout the city

Early mammals lived about 10 times longer than their offspring today

Early mammals lived about 10 times longer than their offspring today

Zen Mode 2.0 Digital Detox brings room for new themes

Zen Mode 2.0 Digital Detox brings room for new themes

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *