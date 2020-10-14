Cardi B accidentally exposes the pussy while filming for the offset

IF

After calling himself ‘stupid’ and ‘regressive’ in a voice message on Twitter, the ‘WAP’ raptor goes live on Instagram to describe how he leaked his own bad image.

AceShowbiz –

Cardi b Almost sent a picture of her topless Offset. After addressing his Instagram Stories and Twitter account on Tuesday, October 13th, the “Botak Yellow” hitmaker explained how his own bad selfie was leaked via Instagram Live.

Speaking to her followers, Franks Femsey revealed that she deliberately exposed her pussy while trying to take a picture for the offset. She explained that she was talking on the phone with her estranged husband, that she had hurt her lip and wanted to show it offset.

“Then I’ll take the F ** King picture, shall I? Then I pressed the F ** King — I see it being loaded,” the 28-year-old star said as if panicking. She turned off the phone in an attempt to prevent uploading and then kept an offset check to see if the picture went up.

Realizing the damage he had done, Cardi contacted someone on his team to delete his account, but it was too late. The image has already been saved by other social media users and reposted online.

In the photo in question he saw the Grammy Award-winning artist resting one hand on her head, giving her bare breasts an eye. Following rumors that the photo had been leaked to his account without his knowledge and that he planned to sue over the photo leak, Cardi clarified that although it was done accidentally, it was done automatically. “I’m not suing anyone …. no one should sue,” Cardi wrote in his stories, “this is my f ** k up … s ** happening.”

He then sent a voice message on Twitter to further resolve his “stupid” mistake. “Lord why f ** k you make me such an F ** king stupid, dull? Why? Why? Why? Why?” He said in the audio. He said, “It’s not going to hit me,” “I’m going to have my breakfast, and then I’m going to a party, because I’m not going to think about it. I’m not going to think about it, right? No, I do not. ”

She tried to reassure herself, “Whatever it is, S ** d is happening. F ** k, this is not the first time. I mean, I was a stripper, so whatever. Hey, Dios Mio.”