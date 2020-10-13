Wanted fans campaign to get band topped after Tom Parker’s devastating brain tumor diagnosis

Wanted fans rallied to get their number one all-time low at the top of the rankings after 10 years.

Band member Tom Parker, 32, revealed in a heartbeat interview OK! Newspaper On Monday he was diagnosed with an incurable brain tumor.

Following the catastrophic news, fans of the band’s favorite band have downloaded their first single again in an attempt to get the band back on track indefinitely in 2014.

A social media user created this idea for Twitter: “How do Tom, Kelsey and the rest of the boys make us laugh?



“How we try and get to the top of the rankings all the time, we did it before we did it again, stream, download, retweet and share !! We will show Tom and Kelsey that we are here #DownloadATL [sic]“

Another fan commented: “I think it’s a fab idea, it’s their first big hit, it’s amazing to him, we’ll still be here. Initially bought all of us together, above all #DownloadATL [sic]“



One-third tweeted: “Both can be quiet for so long, but the yellow heart is that we’ll always be together again and again #DownloadATL #WeLoveYouTom [sic]“

The campaign has been successful so far, ranking 20th in the UK iTunes rankings at the time of release.

Talking about the support he received after hearing his diagnostic news from his former band members, Tom told us: “Obviously all the boys are just as shocked as we are, they are disconnected by the news, but they are incredibly supportive.



“J [McGuinness] He has been circling around to see us a few times since we got the news and has been reading everything he can and Max [George] Was here last week.

“Siva [Kaneswaran] And Nathan [Sykes] Apparently they still live a lot farther apart, but all four of the boys are texting regularly and they are all reading through different articles and possible treatments and treatments.

“They have been very positive, but when I talked to Max he was in bits. We were in bits together.”