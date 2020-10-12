Home Sports What channel are the Chargers vs Chargers today? Schedule, time for ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 5

Oct 12, 2020 0 Comments
The New Orleans Saints will finish the Los Angeles Chargers team in Week 5 for the second time this season on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football”.

Drew Breeze and his Saints (2-2) were mourned by the Las Vegas Riders on Monday night in Week 2. The Chargers (1-3) will be hoping their rookie quarterback event Justin Herbert can pull off a similar task this week. 5. This game is scheduled to play on the Super Dome in New Orleans, but it could move due to the Delta hurricane.

Breeze bouted his place in the Hall of Fame a long time ago, but it will serve as a revenge game against his first NFL team. Herbert is pursuing his NFL career after picking the top 10 from Oregon. Herbert’s 931 passing yards are second only to Cam Newton in NFL history in his first three starts. Herbert will be needed by the Chargers on Monday night following Austin Eckler’s injury in the 4th week loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Alvin Camara and Latavius ​​Murray are two of the best R.P. If Punch continues their case, running behind could close the story of the game. Camara’s speed and pass-catching combined with Murray’s powerful running style was one of the hardest to stop New Orleans offense within four weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Monday Night Saints and Chargers game, including kickoff time, TV channels and the full week 5 NFL schedule.

What channel are Chargers vs Chargers today?

  • TV Channel (National): ESPN
  • Live Stream: ESPN application, fuboTV
ESPN has a new team for “Monday Night Football” this year, which will include Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Grease (color analyst), Louis Riddick (color analyst) and Lisa Salters (marginalized reporter).

In Canada, visitors can see Saints vs. Chargers on DAZN, It owns the rights to every NFL game .

Chargers vs. Chargers start time

  • Date: Monday, September 21st
  • Kigoff: 8:15 p.m.

Saints vs. Chargers is the only “Monday Night Football” game this week. The two Monday night games of week 4 were due to a Govt-19 postponement (Patriots-Leaders is not the official Monday night football game).

Monday Night Football Schedule 2020

Week 1September 14Steelers 26, Giants 16
Week 1September 14Titans 16, Broncos14
Week 2September 21Riders 34, Saints24
Week 3September 28Chiefs 34, Ravens20
Week 4Oct., 5Packers 30, Falcons16
Week 5Oct.12New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 6Oct.19Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 7Oct. 26Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Pierce
Week 8Nov., 2New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 9Nov. 9New York Jets vs. New England Patriots
Week 10Nov.16Chicago Pierce vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 11Nov.23Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 12Nov., 30Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 13Dec.7Buffalo Bills vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 14Dec.14Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 15Dec.21Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 16Dec. 28Buffalo Bills Against New England Patriots

