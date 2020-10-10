China News: Beijing US warship ‘demands’ immediate withdrawal from South China Sea | World | News

Because of its one-China policy, Beijing has claimed the chains of several islands in the South China Sea. On Friday, the Chinese Ministry of Defense, U.S.S. John McCain said he entered the waters surrounding the disputed islands without government permission. Following the discovery of the U.S. Navy ship, the Chinese military quickly ordered the ship to leave before sending troops to carry out surveillance procedures.

Senior Colonel Zhang Ndong called on the United States to stop violating China’s sovereignty over the region. He said: “We urge the United States to immediately stop such provocative activities and to strictly control and restrict military action in the sea and air.” The military official said China would continue to take necessary steps to safeguard the regional stability of the South China Sea. China has accused the United States of trying to increase its presence in the region by sending naval vessels to conduct freedom of navigation operations.

China orders US ship to leave

South China Sea: US ships enter the area

Due to China’s massive navy, Beijing was able to put pressure on neighboring states such as the Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam. In response, Washington sought to take a tougher line with Beijing. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has repeatedly warned of Xi Jinping’s growing naval empire. He said earlier: “We make it clear: Beijing’s claims that there are marine resources throughout much of the South China Sea are completely illegal and that there is a torture campaign to control them. READ Kim Jong Un's sister has not been noticed in public because late July Just in: The official acknowledged that Australia has ‘started a war with China’

The ship entered the water today

“In the South China Sea, we seek to preserve peace and stability, maintain the freedom of the seas in accordance with international law, maintain the uninterrupted flow of trade, and oppose any attempt to force or use force to resolve disputes. “We share these deep and lasting interests with many of our allies and partners who have long supported the international order based on rules. “Beijing is using intimidation to undermine the sovereignty of Southeast Asian coastal states in the South China Sea, to oppress them from maritime resources, to assert unilateral domination and to change international law. “The world will not allow Beijing to consider the South China Sea as its maritime empire.” Do not miss

Xi Jinping

China: Donald Trump

Canada has now joined the chorus of countries calling for China’s activities in the region to be monitored. After two Canadians were detained by China, Justin Trudeau’s Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan called for an increase in NATO’s operations in the South China Sea. He described Beijing’s actions in the water as “relevant”. He said: “This type of hostage diplomacy is not something that disciplinary countries do based on good rules. READ Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong professional-democracy media tycoon, arrested less than new countrywide safety law

South China Sea

“So, if you want to be a part of an order based on universal rules, we have to have more prediction. “These are just some of the things that we need to keep an eye on, NATO,” he said.

Mike Pompeo spoke out against Beijing