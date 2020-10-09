Paul Wesley pulls ‘Vampire Diaries’ co-star Matthew Davis over Donald Trump support

IF

Paul Wesley And Matthew Davis‘letters “The Vampire Diaries“The show may have the same taste, but the two actors certainly have different options when it comes to politics. The two were going on Twitter during the Vice Presidential debate that aired on television on Wednesday night, October 7th.

Matthew made it clear that he was Donald TrumpBy writing in a tweet from the deletion, he said, “It would be nice if the reviewer could stop harassing Pence and allow his comment to be completed.” Paul, a supporter of voice Joe Biden, did not take his tweet well, to which he replied, “It would be better if Pence responded to the question he was first asked.”

Before anyone knew it, their conversation turned into a full-fledged Twitter fight. “Paul wants to vote for criminals and losers as he did in 2016. Your opinion on this matter weighs heavily on me. Next,” Matthew said, referring to the fact that Hillary Clinton ultimately lost to Trump, rather than using official public sector email accounts maintained on secure federal servers for official communications. The 2016 presidential election after controversy erupted over the use of an email server.

Paul responded by pointing out that Trump was “guilty and defeated”, not Hillary. “You think wrong, I did not vote for Trump in 2016,” he tweeted. With no response from his former co-star, Paul returned to the Blue Bird site to refer Matthew to The CW show. “Guys Alleric drank some root and he loses it,” he said, referring to an herb on the show that was considered poisonous to vampires, weakening them.

Not to be outdone, Matthew simply responded with an emoji, to which Paul replied, “Light up the boy you know you are missing me.” However, Matthew did not respond after that.