Home Top News Google Doodle Exterminator Mary On Shot Carrie

Google Doodle Exterminator Mary On Shot Carrie

Oct 09, 2020 0 Comments
Google Doodle Exterminator Mary On Shot Carrie

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the 197th birthday of Mary Ann Shot Carey, a Canadian-American abolitionist and voter who, among other achievements, is known as the first black female newspaper editor in North America.

On this day in 1823, the woman we know today as Mary Ann Shot Carey was born in Wilmington, Delaware. His parents, Abraham d. Both Shot and Harriet Barnell were independent African-Americans who strongly supported the abolition of slavery and provided their home as a station on the underground railroad.

The Shot family, who are looking for a future for themselves and their children, were forced to leave Delaware when it became illegal for state education to educate black children. From their new home in Pennsylvania, Mary Ann Shot attended a Quaker boarding school. Upon returning home from school, Mary Ann, still a teenager, used her education to find a school for black children, the first of many schools she taught.

Following the passage of the Fugitive Slavery Act of 1850, which required any captive slaves to be returned to their masters, Mary Ann and the entire Shot family moved to Canada. From Canada, Mary started a business writing and publishing pamphlets on shot eradication, which led to her company Provincial Freeman, A weekly newspaper written to be read by escaped slaves. For this, she is recognized as the first black woman to be a newspaper publisher and editor throughout North America.

When managing Provincial Freeman, Mary Ann Shot met and married Thomas Carey, although he died tragically a few years later. After this, Mary Ann Shot Carey and her children moved back to the United States. Before the age of 60, she studied at Howard University in Washington D.C. and became the second black woman to receive a law degree in the United States.

READ  Which year did Little Mix come together, and did they win X factor?

Today’s Google Doodle, Contributed by Artist Michael Theodore, Mary On Shot Carry Shows How Hard It Is To Work Provincial Freeman, With layers of newspaper bundles to help pronounce most of the word “Google”.

Today in other parts of the world visitors to the Google homepage from South Korea will be held to an animated doodle celebrating Hangul Day, a holiday dedicated to the discovery of the Hangul characters of Korea in 1446.

More Google Doodles:

FTC: We use revenue generating automated connections. Further.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You May Also Like

Argentina, Uruguay win long-awaited World Cup qualifiers

Argentina, Uruguay win long-awaited World Cup qualifiers

Pills-Titans, Broncos-Patriots NFL after positive corona virus tests

Pills-Titans, Broncos-Patriots NFL after positive corona virus tests

England 3-0 Wales: Dominic Calvert-Levine scores debut in dream of a three Lions voyage to Webley to win

England 3-0 Wales: Dominic Calvert-Levine scores debut in dream of a three Lions voyage to Webley to win

The Nobel Prize for Literature was awarded to the American poet Louis Klook: N.P.R.

The Nobel Prize for Literature was awarded to the American poet Louis Klook: N.P.R.

Listen to the chip shot at Storms on the fiery new Dis Track 'Flowers'

Listen to the chip shot at Storms on the fiery new Dis Track ‘Flowers’

The man was released from the vehicle after a serious accident on the A19

The man was released from the vehicle after a serious accident on the A19

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *