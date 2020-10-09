Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the 197th birthday of Mary Ann Shot Carey, a Canadian-American abolitionist and voter who, among other achievements, is known as the first black female newspaper editor in North America.

On this day in 1823, the woman we know today as Mary Ann Shot Carey was born in Wilmington, Delaware. His parents, Abraham d. Both Shot and Harriet Barnell were independent African-Americans who strongly supported the abolition of slavery and provided their home as a station on the underground railroad.

The Shot family, who are looking for a future for themselves and their children, were forced to leave Delaware when it became illegal for state education to educate black children. From their new home in Pennsylvania, Mary Ann Shot attended a Quaker boarding school. Upon returning home from school, Mary Ann, still a teenager, used her education to find a school for black children, the first of many schools she taught.

Following the passage of the Fugitive Slavery Act of 1850, which required any captive slaves to be returned to their masters, Mary Ann and the entire Shot family moved to Canada. From Canada, Mary started a business writing and publishing pamphlets on shot eradication, which led to her company Provincial Freeman, A weekly newspaper written to be read by escaped slaves. For this, she is recognized as the first black woman to be a newspaper publisher and editor throughout North America.

When managing Provincial Freeman, Mary Ann Shot met and married Thomas Carey, although he died tragically a few years later. After this, Mary Ann Shot Carey and her children moved back to the United States. Before the age of 60, she studied at Howard University in Washington D.C. and became the second black woman to receive a law degree in the United States.

Today’s Google Doodle, Contributed by Artist Michael Theodore, Mary On Shot Carry Shows How Hard It Is To Work Provincial Freeman, With layers of newspaper bundles to help pronounce most of the word “Google”.

Today in other parts of the world visitors to the Google homepage from South Korea will be held to an animated doodle celebrating Hangul Day, a holiday dedicated to the discovery of the Hangul characters of Korea in 1446.

