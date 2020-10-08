Home Technology You can now download the free Pigmin 3 Deluxe demo from Switch Eashop

You can now download the free Pigmin 3 Deluxe demo from Switch Eashop

Oct 08, 2020
You can now download the free Pigmin 3 Deluxe demo from Switch Eashop
© Nintendo

If interested in trying Pigmin 3 Deluxe Ahead of its release later this month on October 30th, Nintendo has now released a free demo on Switch Aesop.

This allows you to test the story mode and mission mode of the game yourself or with another player. Once you finish purchasing the entire game digitally, your progress from the demo will be fully implemented. If you beat the first boss in the demo, you will also open the “ultra-spicy” difficulty option in the full version. This difficulty is exclusive to the deluxe version of the game.

Whether you are playing Pygmy 3 for the first time or returning to the game after many years – everyone has a reason to try it, according to Nintendo:

If this is your first trip with Pigmin’s Regiment, this demo is a great opportunity to get your feet wet. .

The whole game is over now. Pre-order for 59.99 or get your regional equivalent from Switch Ishop. Are you trying this demo? Tell me below.

